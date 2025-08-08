Nebraska Volleyball Red-White Scrimmage: How to watch, live streaming, event details and more

The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to return to the court with its annual Red vs White Scrimmage ahead of the NCAA season which starts with the AVCA First Serve Showcase on August 22nd. The event is set to be part of the team's pre-season, where the entire Nebraska team will be split into two teams, red and white, and the teams will play against each other as a warm-up match.

Stars like Taylor Landfair, Harper Murray, and Rebekah Allick are all set to participate in what promises to be an exciting event. Here you can find details on how to watch the event and more.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will hold its annual Red-White Scrimmage on August 9th from 2:30 PM CDT, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, which is the primary venue for Nebraska's indoor sports. Before the match, the Cornhuskers will celebrate their 2024 Big Ten Championship triumph with fans at the stadium. The match will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media and can be streamed online on B1G+, which requires a subscription.

The Huskers Radio Network which features John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will also stream the match which can be heard on the Huskers App and Huskers.com. The format for the match will have a minimum of four sets to be played with five-minute breaks between each set. Additionally, between 9 to 11 A.M on Saturday, the Nebraska Volleyball team will also have a Volleyball Fan Day on the Devaney Center concourse where the players will sign autographs for two hours before preparing for their match.

This will mark head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first game of the new season, as she welcomes eight new additions to the Nebraska Volleyball team who are all keen to impress.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes feelings known on red-white scrimmage

Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly recently made her feelings known on Nebraska Volleyball's Red-White scrimmage ahead of the NCAA season. In a press conference ahead of the game on Saturday, she said (0:04 onwards):

"I think it's great. You know, we kind of told them it's kind of like a glorified practice and we're doing fan day before it. So, it should just be a really fun day for everybody, and a little different than in the past because we do have the alumni match to really use as our dress rehearsal. So, this is more of, we should enjoy it. We'll have a lot of different teams and I think it'll be a really fun event from start to finish."

Dani Busboom Kelly was named as the head coach of the Cornhuskers in January 2025 after the retirement of John Cook.

