Nebraska Volleyball matches and TV schedule: Know timings, where and how to watch

Nebraska Volleyball has announced most of its TV and streaming schedule for the upcoming season, starting in August. This is a different year for the team in terms of leadership as Dani Busboom Kelly has taken over the program following the retirement of long-time head coach John Cook, who led the team from 2000 to 2024.
The announcement was made on their official Instagram page, revealing the TV partners for their upcoming games. While the timings for pre-season events like the Red-White Scrimmage and Alumni Match have been released, the broadcasting platforms for these matches are yet to be announced.
Notably, former Nebraska Volleyball athletes, including Jordan Larson, Kelly Hunter, Lauren Stivrins, Kenzie Maloney, Ally Batenhorst, Leyla Blackwell, Callie Schwarzenbach, Anni Albrecht Moulder, and Gina Mancuso-Prososki will headline the Alumni team, with Renee Saunders leading the squad as coach.
With that, let’s take a look at the dates, TV streaming schedule, and more as Nebraska Volleyball begin their campaign officially against Pittsburgh at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on August 22.
Dates and TV Streaming schedule for Nebraska Volleyball’s matches
August 9 - Red White, Time - 2:30pm, TV - TBA
August 16 - Alumni Match, Time - 6:00pm, TV - TBA
August 22 - vs Pittsburgh, Time - 6:00pm, TV - FOX
August 24 - vs Stanford, Time - 2:30pm, TV - ESPN
August 29 - at Lipscomb, Time - 6:00pm, TV - TBA
August 31 - vs Kentucky, Time - 11:00am, TV- ABC
September 5 - vs Wright State, Time - 7:00pm, TV - TBA
September 7 - vs California, Time - 1:00pm, TV- BTN
September 12 - vs Utah, Time - 6:00pm, TV - FS1
September 13 - vs Grand Canyon, Time - 6:00pm, TV - TBA
September 16 - at Creighton, Time - 6:30pm, TV- FS1
September 20 - vs Arizona, Time - TBA, TV - TBA
September 24 - vs Michigan, Time - 6:00pm, TV - BTN
September 27 - at Maryland, Time - TBA, TV- TBA
October 3 - at Penn State, Time- 7:00pm, TV - FOX
October 4 - at Rutgers, Time - TBA, TV - TBA
October 10 - vs Washington, Time - 8:00pm, TV - BTN
October 12 - at Purdue, Time - TBA, TV - TBA
October 17 - at Michigan State, Time - TBA, TV- TBA
October 19 - at Michigan, Time - TBA, TV- TBA
October 24 - vs Northwestern, Time - TBA, TV - TBA
October 25 - vs Michigan State, Time - 7:30pm, TV - BTN
October 31 - at Wisconsin, Time - 8:00pm, TV - BTN
November 2 - vs Oregon, Time - 1:00pm, TV- BTN
November 6 - vs Illinois, Time - 7:00pm, TV- FS1
November 8 - at Minnesota, Time - 2:30pm, TV - NBC
November 14 - at UCLA, Time - TBA, TV - BTN
November 15 - at USC, Time - TBA, TV - TBA
November 20 - vs Iowa, Time - TBA, TV- FS1
November 22 - at Indiana, Time - TBA, TV - TBA
November 26 - vs Penn State, Time - 5:30pm, TV - BTN
November 29 - vs Ohio State, Time - TBA, TV- TBA
Nebraska Volleyball team for 2025-2026 season
Freshmen - Keri Leimbach, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill, Teraya Sigler, Manaia Ogbechie, Ryan Hunter
Redshirt Freshman - Skyler Pierce
Sophomores - Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch
Juniors - Bergen Reilly, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray
Seniors - Allie Sczech, Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, Taylor Landfair
How did Nebraska perform at 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships?
The Nebraska volleyball team finished as a semi-finalist at the 2024 NCAA Championships after a heartbreaking loss to Penn State by 3-2 despite winning the first two sets (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13).