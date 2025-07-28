Nebraska Volleyball matches and TV schedule: Know timings, where and how to watch

Nebraska Volleyball has announced most of its TV and streaming schedule for the upcoming season, starting in August. This is a different year for the team in terms of leadership as Dani Busboom Kelly has taken over the program following the retirement of long-time head coach John Cook, who led the team from 2000 to 2024.

The announcement was made on their official Instagram page, revealing the TV partners for their upcoming games. While the timings for pre-season events like the Red-White Scrimmage and Alumni Match have been released, the broadcasting platforms for these matches are yet to be announced.

Notably, former Nebraska Volleyball athletes, including Jordan Larson, Kelly Hunter, Lauren Stivrins, Kenzie Maloney, Ally Batenhorst, Leyla Blackwell, Callie Schwarzenbach, Anni Albrecht Moulder, and Gina Mancuso-Prososki will headline the Alumni team, with Renee Saunders leading the squad as coach.

With that, let’s take a look at the dates, TV streaming schedule, and more as Nebraska Volleyball begin their campaign officially against Pittsburgh at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on August 22.

Dates and TV Streaming schedule for Nebraska Volleyball’s matches

August 9 - Red White, Time - 2:30pm, TV - TBA

August 16 - Alumni Match, Time - 6:00pm, TV - TBA

August 22 - vs Pittsburgh, Time - 6:00pm, TV - FOX

August 24 - vs Stanford, Time - 2:30pm, TV - ESPN

August 29 - at Lipscomb, Time - 6:00pm, TV - TBA

August 31 - vs Kentucky, Time - 11:00am, TV- ABC

September 5 - vs Wright State, Time - 7:00pm, TV - TBA

September 7 - vs California, Time - 1:00pm, TV- BTN

September 12 - vs Utah, Time - 6:00pm, TV - FS1

September 13 - vs Grand Canyon, Time - 6:00pm, TV - TBA

September 16 - at Creighton, Time - 6:30pm, TV- FS1

September 20 - vs Arizona, Time - TBA, TV - TBA

September 24 - vs Michigan, Time - 6:00pm, TV - BTN

September 27 - at Maryland, Time - TBA, TV- TBA

October 3 - at Penn State, Time- 7:00pm, TV - FOX

October 4 - at Rutgers, Time - TBA, TV - TBA

October 10 - vs Washington, Time - 8:00pm, TV - BTN

October 12 - at Purdue, Time - TBA, TV - TBA

October 17 - at Michigan State, Time - TBA, TV- TBA

October 19 - at Michigan, Time - TBA, TV- TBA

October 24 - vs Northwestern, Time - TBA, TV - TBA

October 25 - vs Michigan State, Time - 7:30pm, TV - BTN

October 31 - at Wisconsin, Time - 8:00pm, TV - BTN

November 2 - vs Oregon, Time - 1:00pm, TV- BTN

November 6 - vs Illinois, Time - 7:00pm, TV- FS1

November 8 - at Minnesota, Time - 2:30pm, TV - NBC

November 14 - at UCLA, Time - TBA, TV - BTN

November 15 - at USC, Time - TBA, TV - TBA

November 20 - vs Iowa, Time - TBA, TV- FS1

November 22 - at Indiana, Time - TBA, TV - TBA

November 26 - vs Penn State, Time - 5:30pm, TV - BTN

November 29 - vs Ohio State, Time - TBA, TV- TBA

Nebraska Volleyball team for 2025-2026 season

Freshmen - Keri Leimbach, Campbell Flynn, Kenna Cogill, Teraya Sigler, Manaia Ogbechie, Ryan Hunter

Redshirt Freshman - Skyler Pierce

Sophomores - Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch

Juniors - Bergen Reilly, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray

Seniors - Allie Sczech, Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, Taylor Landfair

How did Nebraska perform at 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships?

The Nebraska volleyball team finished as a semi-finalist at the 2024 NCAA Championships after a heartbreaking loss to Penn State by 3-2 despite winning the first two sets (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13).

