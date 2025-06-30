Nebraska Volleyball preseason events: Know Fan Day and Alumni match dates, ticket sales and more

Nebraska Volleyball has announced key dates for its preseason events, including the annual Fan Day, Red-White Scrimmage, and Alumni Match. These events are scheduled to take place before the team officially opens its season against Pittsburgh at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
For Fan Day, a total of 2,000 free, non-transferable tickets will be available at Huskers.com/tickets starting Monday, July 28 at 10:00 AM.
Meanwhile, tickets for the Red-White Scrimmage and Alumni Match will be available through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System beginning at 9:00 AM on July 7 and July 10, respectively. For both events, general public sales will begin at 3:30 PM on the same day.
With that, let’s take a look at the schedule and ticket information for preseason events below -
Schedule for preseason events -
- Event - Fan Day, Date - August 9, Time - 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Ticket on sale - July 28 at 10:00 AM CT or Central Time
- Event - Red-White, Date - August 9, Time - 2:30 PM, Ticket on sale - July 7 at 3:30 PM CT or Central Time
- Event - Alumni Match, Date - August 16, Time - 6:00 PM Ticket on sale - July 10 at 3:30 PM CT or Central Time
Know about Nebraska Volleyball schedule for the season
Nebraska Volleyball will face Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve Match scheduled on August 22, 2025. The team is set to face the defending NCAA champions Penn State twice in an away fixture on October 3 and home game on November 28. Nebraska will conclude its regular season with a home game against Ohio State on November 29.
Notably, the team will be hoping for a better performance this season following their top-four finish at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship, where they fell short of advancing into the final. This time, they will be led by a new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, who takes over from John Cook after his 25-season tenure as he announced his retirement from coaching.
Athletes representing the program this season
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray
How did Nebraska Volleyball perform during spring matches this season?
Nebraska Volleyball started their spring season with a comprehensive four-set win against Kansas (25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22). In their second spring game, they once again dominated with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 victory over South Dakota State.