Nebraska Volleyball preseason events: Know Fan Day and Alumni match dates, ticket sales and more

Nebraska Volleyball has announced key dates for its preseason events, including the annual Fan Day, Red-White Scrimmage, and Alumni Match. These events are scheduled to take place before the team officially opens its season against Pittsburgh at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ad

For Fan Day, a total of 2,000 free, non-transferable tickets will be available at Huskers.com/tickets starting Monday, July 28 at 10:00 AM.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Red-White Scrimmage and Alumni Match will be available through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System beginning at 9:00 AM on July 7 and July 10, respectively. For both events, general public sales will begin at 3:30 PM on the same day.

With that, let’s take a look at the schedule and ticket information for preseason events below -

Ad

Trending

Schedule for preseason events -

Event - Fan Day, Date - August 9, Time - 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Ticket on sale - July 28 at 10:00 AM CT or Central Time

Event - Red-White, Date - August 9, Time - 2:30 PM, Ticket on sale - July 7 at 3:30 PM CT or Central Time

Event - Alumni Match, Date - August 16, Time - 6:00 PM Ticket on sale - July 10 at 3:30 PM CT or Central Time

Know about Nebraska Volleyball schedule for the season

Nebraska Volleyball will face Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve Match scheduled on August 22, 2025. The team is set to face the defending NCAA champions Penn State twice in an away fixture on October 3 and home game on November 28. Nebraska will conclude its regular season with a home game against Ohio State on November 29.

Ad

Notably, the team will be hoping for a better performance this season following their top-four finish at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship, where they fell short of advancing into the final. This time, they will be led by a new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, who takes over from John Cook after his 25-season tenure as he announced his retirement from coaching.

Athletes representing the program this season

Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray

Ad

How did Nebraska Volleyball perform during spring matches this season?

Nebraska Volleyball started their spring season with a comprehensive four-set win against Kansas (25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22). In their second spring game, they once again dominated with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 victory over South Dakota State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More