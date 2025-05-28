Nebraska Volleyball unveils schedule for 2025 season; find complete match list here

Nebraska Volleyball recently announced a full schedule for the 2025 season. The Huskers are set to take the court for the first time in this regular season on August 22 against the Pittsburgh Panthers in their home territory.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers' first away contest is scheduled for August 29 against Lipscomb University. This will be the first season for the Huskers' side in the absence of their charismatic coach, John Cook, since 2000, who retired from his role earlier this year.
However, highly capable and proven coach Dani Busboom Kelly has replaced Cook at the helm of the program. Under Kelly, the Nebraska volleyball side played a couple of games during the spring season against Kansas and South Dakota State and won both games 4-0.
With the fall set to start in a couple of months, it will be interesting to see how Kelly manages to lead the side with the help of experienced players such as Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly. On that note, let's know more about the complete schedule for the Nebraska Volleyball program.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025: Schedule and order of the matches
Here is the complete schedule of Nebraska Volleyball in the upcoming 2025 season:
- August 22- vs Pittsburgh
- August 24- vs Stanford
- August 29- At Lipscomb
- August 31- vs Kentucky
- September 5- vs Wright State
- September 7- vs California
- September 12- vs Utah
- September 13- vs GCU
- September 16- At Creighton
- September 20- vs Arizona
- September 24- vs Michigan
- September 27- At Maryland
- October 3- At Penn State
- October 4- At Rutgers
- October 10- vs Washington
- October 12- At Purdue
- October 17- At Michigan State
- October 19- At Michigan
- October 24- vs Northwestern
- October 25- vs Michigan State
- October 31- At Wisconsin
- November 2- vs Oregon
- November 6- vs Illinois
- November 8- At Minnesota
- November 14- At UCLA
- November 15- At USC
- November 20- vs IOWA
- November 22- At Indiana
- November 26- vs Penn State
- November 29- vs Ohio State
Nebraska Volleyball: Performance of the team in 2024
The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a pretty successful run last year in the conference championships. The team won the Big Ten title collectively with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Notably, this was the second consecutive regular season title for the Nebraska Huskers volleyball side.
Following the victory in this tournament, Nebraska failed to advance past the Nittany Lions in the NCAA Championships semifinals.