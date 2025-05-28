Nebraska Volleyball unveils schedule for 2025 season; find complete match list here

Nebraska Volleyball recently announced a full schedule for the 2025 season. The Huskers are set to take the court for the first time in this regular season on August 22 against the Pittsburgh Panthers in their home territory.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' first away contest is scheduled for August 29 against Lipscomb University. This will be the first season for the Huskers' side in the absence of their charismatic coach, John Cook, since 2000, who retired from his role earlier this year.

However, highly capable and proven coach Dani Busboom Kelly has replaced Cook at the helm of the program. Under Kelly, the Nebraska volleyball side played a couple of games during the spring season against Kansas and South Dakota State and won both games 4-0.

With the fall set to start in a couple of months, it will be interesting to see how Kelly manages to lead the side with the help of experienced players such as Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly. On that note, let's know more about the complete schedule for the Nebraska Volleyball program.

Nebraska Volleyball 2025: Schedule and order of the matches

Here is the complete schedule of Nebraska Volleyball in the upcoming 2025 season:

August 22- vs Pittsburgh

August 24- vs Stanford

August 29- At Lipscomb

August 31- vs Kentucky

September 5- vs Wright State

September 7- vs California

September 12- vs Utah

September 13- vs GCU

September 16- At Creighton

September 20- vs Arizona

September 24- vs Michigan

September 27- At Maryland

October 3- At Penn State

October 4- At Rutgers

October 10- vs Washington

October 12- At Purdue

October 17- At Michigan State

October 19- At Michigan

October 24- vs Northwestern

October 25- vs Michigan State

October 31- At Wisconsin

November 2- vs Oregon

November 6- vs Illinois

November 8- At Minnesota

November 14- At UCLA

November 15- At USC

November 20- vs IOWA

November 22- At Indiana

November 26- vs Penn State

November 29- vs Ohio State

Nebraska Volleyball: Performance of the team in 2024

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a pretty successful run last year in the conference championships. The team won the Big Ten title collectively with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Notably, this was the second consecutive regular season title for the Nebraska Huskers volleyball side.

Following the victory in this tournament, Nebraska failed to advance past the Nittany Lions in the NCAA Championships semifinals.

