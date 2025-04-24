"She's been stressing about that for a while"-Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up about discussion with Dani Busboom Kelly about debut outfit

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Dani Busboom Kelly discussed the latter's coaching outfits in a light-hearted moment. Kelly has been pregnant with her second child but she promised to not wear 'pregnancy blazers' during coaching the Cornhhuskers.

Nebraska Volleyball welcomed Dani Busboom Kelly after John Cook stepped down from the head coaching role after 25 years of serving the Cornhuskers. Murray and her teammates had a successful start to the season by earning 22 straight wins in the beach volleyball season. Now, as they are preparing for the NCAA season, the Huskers are also getting familiar with their new coach, Kelly's coaching styles.

In a recent press conference, Murray spilled beans about cracking jokes with her teammates about Dani Busboom Kelly's debut outfit.

"Honestly, the main thing they'll be excited for is Dani. We've been making jokes with her about, like, what her outfit's going to be, because she's been stressing about that for a while."

In response, the new head coach assured that she would wear anything that fits.

"Harper asked me that, and I was like, I'm going to go with what fits at this point. So, no fun pregnancy blazers on Saturday."

Kelly is pregnant with her and her husband, Lane Kelly's second child, due to May. The couple welcomed their first son, Boone, in 2022.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known after first training session with new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's middle blocker Harper Murray shared a great bond with former coach, John Cook. After his retirement, she and her team welcomed Kelly and also noted some stark differences in coaching techniques. In a press conference, Murray shared that while coach Cook took it slow in the initial weeks, Kelly went right in with 6 on 6.

"I would probably say, like, the first practice, it was like really weird. We didn’t know what to expect with Coach like we knew. He liked to take things slow in the first week or two, that we were in spring season and with Dani, and we went straight to, we were doing 6 on 6 in the first week, we were taping, we were doing all that stuff, and with the coach, we knew he liked to kind of work into it."

She added:

"So, I think that was really a shock for us just because we weren’t used to that and that was kind of when it set in. Things are going to be very different now, but it's going to be fun."

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray concluded the 2024 volleyball season with NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player honor and made the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team.

