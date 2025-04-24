Harper Murray reacts as boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg takes a subtle dig at former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook ahead of his match

Harper Murray made her feelings known about her boyfriend, Heinrich Haarberg's, subtle take at the former Nebraska Cornhuskers' coach, John Cook. Haarberg is the quarterback of the football team of the University of Nebraska.
The 2025 Nebraska football season is about to start, and the team is gearing up to compete in the Spring 'Husker Games' match against Wyoming on Saturday, April 26, at Memorial Stadium. Just a few days ahead of this match, Murray's boyfriend challenged Cook, calling him a cowboy.
The Nebraska football team shared a video of Haarberg, where he challenged Cook, saying:
"Hey, Coach Cook, just want to say, I know you think you are a cowboy of the boys from Carney. There's a term for that, but I'll just simplify it. It's called a California cowboy, which is what I think you are. You're going down on Saturday."
Murray made her feelings known about her boyfriend's light-hearted dig at Cook by resharing the Nebraska football's post on her X handle. She anticipated the craze of the showdown by dropping a popcorn emoji in her tweet.
"🍿"
Harper Murray usually shares updates with her boyfriend on social media, and most recently she shared a glimpse of enjoying her time with him and his teammate, Dylan Raiola, and track athlete Meghan Walker. She uploaded a TikTok video where they were seen dancing together.
Harper Murray made her feelings known about attending the Chicago meet-and-greet event
Harper Murray recently visited Chicago at the Windy City National Qualifier and was part of a meet-and-greet session arranged by Adidas. Shortly after this visit, she sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she opened up about her experience in the M&G event and how the fans made it really special for her.
Calling it a fun time and stating how it made her feel successful, she said:
"No, it was really special. They gave me that opportunity around, like, a month ago, and I've been looking forward to it ever since, and it was just really fun just to see all those little girls, like, want to come and be in my presence, whether they got to take a picture with me or not. Of course it just makes you feel really successful, and you feel like you've made your mark on people."
"So, it was a really special day for me, and it was long, but it was really fun, and Chicago Windy City was one of my favorite tournaments that I got to go to when I played club, so it was really fun being back there, and I am just really thankful that Adidas gave me that opportunity," she added.
Harper Murray is currently gearing up for the upcoming volleyball match of her team against Kansas on Saturday.