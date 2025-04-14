Harper Murray shares glimpse of fun times with boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg's teammate Dylan Raiola & track athlete Meghan Walker

The star of Nebraska Volleyball, Harper Murray, recently posted a fun TikTok with her Husker friends, including Dylan Raiola and Meghan Walker. Following one of the trending TikTok dances, Murray and friends shook a leg to the Get Jiggy song by B Jack$ and Zeddy Will.

The outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball, Murray made the AVCA All-America second team in 2024 and also won the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year in the previous year, 2023. With 294 digs and 411 kills in the 2024-25 season, Murray is leading Nebraska strongly into the spring season. Murray has been putting in work and leading the spring scrimmage and will be looking forward to having a stronger season moving ahead.

In a recent fun TikTok posted by Murray, she and her friends can be seen dancing, and by the end of the video, Murray completely blocked Meghan Walker. Murray pointed it out in the video she posted on her TikTok, saying:

"@meghanwalkerrr fully blocked u out"

Murray is one of the key players who will be leading Nebraska Volleyball into the spring season. They will face Kansas on April 26 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Harper Murray got head coach of Nebraska Football on TikTok

Harper Murray recently got Matt Rhule, the head coach for the Huskers, to debut on TikTok. The unexpected collaboration between them was the buzz of the town for the Huskers nation. Despite his inhibitions for TikTok and calling himself anti-TikTok on Pat McAfee's show, Rhule debuted on TikTok after Murray pursued him.

In the video she posted on her X account, she exclaimed:

.@coachMattRhule I thought you don’t like TikTok.

Harper Murray’s boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg plays Tight end for Nebraska Football. Haarberg introduced Murray to head coach Rhule, which later led to the creation of the viral dance on “Anxiety” by Doechii and Sleepy Hallow.

The Huskers even shared the viral duo on an Instagram post they created teasing a Dancing with the Stars Tour for Harper Murray and Matt Rhule. In their Instagram post, they shared:

"BREAKING: Following @mattrhule1’s Tik Tok debut with @harpermurrayy, the duo has accepted an invitation to headline Dancing with the Stars premiering later this summer."

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement made by the Dancing with the Stars team. The fans believe it to be an April Fools prank.

