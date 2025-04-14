Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray enjoys golf day with friends

Nebraska Cornhuskers' Harper Murray recently shared a glimpse of her day off as she embraced a golf day. Murray concluded the 2024 season with the Huskers as they appeared in the semifinal round at the NCAA Championships.

Following the end of the regular season and beach volleyball season, Murray was seen delighting in her time on the golf course. She posted a picture of herself from the golf cart. The Nebraska Huskers' outside hitter was seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, which she paired with a white skirt. The Husker completed the look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

Sharing the picture from the fun day on her Instagram story, she tagged a friend from the Huskers program and wrote:

"Golf day!"

Screenshot of Harper Murray's Instagram story.

After competing in the high school Michigan Volleyball, Harper joined the Huskers program in 2023 as a freshman. During her first year with the Cornhuskers, she received multiple honors, including the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, Big Ten All-Freshman Team and AVCA All-Region. She recorded the highest kills per set average by any Husker freshman since Kadie Rolfzen in 2013.

"One of the hardest things" - Harper Murray opens up on dealing with the demanding schedule

Harper Murray of the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women's Volleyball in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Huurdat Sports, Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray opened up on managing her hectic schedule, including her NIL commitments, academics, and training. She highlighted her recent NIL engagement, where she had to miss her school in order to attend the Super Bowl event in New Orleans.

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have," Murray said (12:30 onwards). "I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me."

The Nebraska Husker volleyball player was recently seen making her modeling debut.

