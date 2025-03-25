Harper Murray shares glimpses of glamorous photoshoot alongside Miss Nebraska

Harper Murray shared a sneak peek of her fashionable shoot alongside Miss Nebraska USA, Kamryn Buchanan. The athlete recently concluded her 2025 beach volleyball season.

Murray's last match of the beach volleyball was on March 22, where her team squared off against St. Barbara at Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex. Her team dominated the opposition with a score of 5-0. On the same day, she and her team also competed against the Masters, and this game was also won by the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a score of 3-2.

Murray is currently gearing up for the 2025 NCAA season, and amid this, she shared a glimpse of her photoshoot with Buchanan. She shared a bunch of pictures from behind the scenes of the photoshoot on her Instagram story, where she wore a stunning black dress with golden beads on her outfit's collar and her wrists. Buchanan also wore the same dress but in white color.

Murray's Instagram story

In the next story, she shared a picture of her posing in another black short dress with golden buttons on it, and Miss Nebraska wore a trendy golden-colored chained dress.

Murray's Instagram story

Harper Murray recently went on a beach vacation with her Nebraska Cornhuskers' teammates, including Maisie Boesiger and Bergen Reilly.

Harper Murray opens up about handling academics alongside her volleyball career

In a recent interview with Huurdat Sports, Harper Murray opened up about how she manages her academics and her volleyball career. She shared an incident where she was recently invited to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, for which she had to miss school. Along with this, she revealed that she is very strict with schedules, and it gets tough for her when she can't control everything around her.

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me," Murray said.

Murray concluded her previous season after competing in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA season, where her team lost against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

