"Miss this view already"- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reminisces dreamy beach vacation with teammates Maisie Bosiger and Bergen Reilly

Harper Murray shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with Nebraska volleyball teammates Maisie Boesiger and Bergen Reilly. The players recently concluded their beach volleyball season.

Murray and her team were last seen on the court on Saturday, March 22, competing against Santa Barbara at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won the match 5-0 and are now preparing for the 2025 NCAA volleyball season.

Amid this, Murray reminisced on her dreamy beach vacation with her teammates, Boesiger and Reilly, by sharing pictures on Instagram. In the first two slides, Murray posed with Boesiger while donning an olive-colored mesh dress, and the latter wore a blue-colored mesh dress.

Murray posed with Reilly in front of the sea in the next two pictures. Expressing her feelings about the vacation, she wrote:

"Posting bc I miss this view already."

A few days earlier, Harper Murray shared pictures and videos from her beach outing in Hawaii with her teammates. In the first picture, she posed with Andi Jackson in front of the beach. Along with this, she also shared a video of her and her teammates coming out of the water and wrote in the caption:

"My tanning buddies."

Harper Murray opened up about her mental health struggles last month

Harper Murray was invited to a TC NIT program for mental health advocacy at the Kansas City Convention Center in February 2025. She opened up about her struggles and shared an incident where she was in a bad mental health space and was taken care of by her teammates.

Sharing her struggles, she revealed that she might have looked fine on social media during that time but was crying herself to sleep.

"We go to a trip Huwai in spring break for playing a tournament. So, when I was there, obviously this kind of goes in the social media part of it. Huwai, spring break, I go for free because its paid through Nebraska and I am posting things on TikTok, Instagram and all these things," Harper Murray said.

"I look great on social media but like in reality, I was crying myself to sleep every night on that trip. I wasn't eating, I was starting new medication and I would cry the whole way and every single my teammates took rounds like coming to talk to me and making sure that I am okay," she added.

Harper Murray wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the 2024 NCAA semifinals, where she and her team competed against Penn State.

