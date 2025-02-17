"I was crying myself to sleep every night" - Harper Murray reflects on the time she realized her struggles with mental health issues

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Harper Murray recently shared a chapter of her life where she struggled with depression and mental health. This came during her time at a TC NIT program for mental health advocacy at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Murray has been an advocate of mental health and notably, she was also diagnosed with ADHD and depression and also had to take medication and visit therapy workshops. The Nebraska outside hitter recently spoke about the time when she got to know about her poor mental health during her time at the TC NIT program.

Murray shared that she was in a very bad mental space during a trip with her teammates in Huwai. Additionally, she mentioned her teammates who took care of her during the trip and visited her several times to make sure she was alright. She said (via TC Sports Network):

"We go to a trip Huwai in spring break for playing a tournament. So, when I was there, obviously this kind of goes in the social media part of it. Huwai, spring break, I go for free because its paid through Nebraska and I am posting things on TikTok, Instagram and all these things."

"I look great on social media but like in reality, I was crying myself to sleep every night on that trip. I wasn't eating, I was starting new medication and I would cry the whole way and every single my teammates took rounds like coming to talk to me and making sure that I am okay" she further added.

Besides her mental baggage and struggles, Harper Murray was a recipient of several social media trolls and hate after Nebraska's NCAA Championships finals match defeat in 2023.

Harper Murray shares glimpses from her time in New Orleans

Harper Murray recently shared glimpses from her time in New Orleans, Louisiana as she spent some personal time during off-season. The Nebraska outside hitter also visited the Superbowl Weekend during her time there.

She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her trip which also featured her Superbowl Weekend glimpses. In the pictures, Murray can be seen wearing a white top and blue pants and having a good time with her friends. She further remarked in her caption:

"what a week nola, take me back."

Harper Murray is coming to the off-season after an impressive volleyball year in 2024-25, a season in which she played 121 sets and scored 411 kills.

