WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes honorary first serve at League One Volleyball Game

Harper Murray visited the LOVB clash between Austin and Salt Lake for the honorary first serve. This came after the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with Sarah Lauren as an athlete, represented at the Triple Crown Volleyball NIT.

Murray, Nebraska Volleyball's outside hitter, has been enjoying the off-season with her fellow teammates after a semi-final exit from the 2024 NCAA Championships. She recently visited the Super Bowl LIX, witnessing the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amid gearing up for the upcoming season, Murray returned to NIT as a presenting athlete, sharing her mental health journey at the Triple Crown National Volleyball Championships at Kansas City Convention Center on February 14, 2025. She sat with mindset and lifestyle coach, Sarah Lauren, addressing an auditorium filled with people.

The Cornhusker also had another stint on Valentine's week. She attended the LOVB clash of Austin and Salt Lake and received the honor of serving first. The official Instagram page posted the photos with the caption:

"We loved having @huskervb star @harpermurrayy here in Kansas City for the honorary first serve of @lovbatx vs @lovbsl!"

Murray shared the post in her Instagram story as a shout-out to LOVB for honoring her on the volleyball night.

Harper Murray makes an appearance at the LOVB clash of Texas with Salt Lake; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Murray's former Nebraska teammate, Lexi Rodriguez, also plays for LOVB and is signed with the Omaha team.

The 20-year-old recently posted a couple of stories on Valentine's Day. She snapped a table full of delicacies, including chocolate boxes, champagne bottles, and savory items.

"Valentine's Day soon," her caption read.

Harper Murray capped her 2024 season with the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player honor for her impressive performance in the match-up with the Wisconsin Badgers in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships.

Harper Murray made her feelings known when Lexi Rodriguez turned pro with LOVB

Lexi Rodriguez playing at the Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez, the standout Nebraska Cornhuskers libero, received the AVCA Region Player of the Year in 2024 after posting strong performances in her senior season. She was also the finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball and AVCA National Player of the Year. She capped her season after being named first-team all-conference for the fourth time as the fifth player in school history.

After Rodriguez announced her plan of turning pro, her teammates bid her emotional goodbyes but Harper Murray was relieved since Nebraska is just a 47-min drive away from Omaha.

"@lexi.rodriguez hehe yay ur staying closeee," Murray wrote in her Instagram story.

Rodriguez made her LOVB debut on January 24, 2025, in a match against Madison. The efforts of the Omaha team took the win against the latter 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-23.

