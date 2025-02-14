Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shows off table full of delicacies as she prepares for valentines day

Harper Murray shared a glimpse of her preparations for Valentine's Day with a table of delectable delicacies, chocolates, and champagne. Murray will soon begin the fresh season as a junior with the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team.

Harper Murray, who ended her season with the semi-final exit from the 2024 NCAA Championships, is enjoying the ff-season with her fellow juniors and seniors of Nebraska. She came fresh off her appearance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was also a part of the Women's Sports Connect panel.

Soon after, she celebrated Valentine's Day eve with a table full of delicate delicacies, chocolates, a bouquet, and champagne. She captioned her post:

Trending

"Valentine's day soon"

Harper Murray prepares for Valentine's Day; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Murray has been in a relationship with Cornhuskers footballer Heinrich Haarberg. In December 2024, the outside hitter was present during the clash between the Nebraska team and College Eagles at the Pinstripe Bowl. When her boyfriend and his team trounced the Boston squad, she took to her story to express pride in being the Pinstripe champion's girlfriend.

"I'm the proudest girlfriend in the world. I love you! Pinstripe champs!!! @henrich.haarberg."

She also shared some photos with her friends, who accompanied Murray at the football match, as posted by the volleyball player on her Instagram.

"husker win in the 718 @pinstripebowl"

Haarberg first played in 2023 but joined the Huskers in 2021. He received the Academic All-Big Ten in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Harper Murray recently reacted to her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg acing a basketball dunk

Harper and her boyfriend and the Pinstripe Bowl; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Harper Murray has been a constant supporter of her Nebraska teammates and her close ones in every aspect. On January 31, 2025, her football player boyfriend graced the basketball court and aced a 'winning dunk' at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. This happened after the Nebraska men's basketball team secured a victory over Illinois 80-74.

In a video posted by Big Ten Network on Instagram, Haarberg was seen shooting his shot in the fan-filled arena.

""Henrich Haarberg threw down the winning dunk."

Excited to see her boyfriend show off his skills, she extended support to him by posting Big Ten Network's post on her Instagram story without a caption.

Harper Murray ended her 2024 season with 15 digs, 20 kills, three aces, and a career-high six blocks in the semi-final match-up against the No. 2 Penn State. The latter eventually lifted the Championship trophy in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback