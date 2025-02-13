Ex-Nebraska star Merritt Beason makes feelings known as Harper Murray shares latest update

Former Nebraska Volleyball Merritt Beason shared her feelings for Harper Murray after the Huskers senior recounted her New Orleans trip. The outside hitter is enjoying her offseason and was taking in the Super Bowl fever in New Orleans.

On February 11, Murray shared a carousel of pictures from her trip on her Instagram handle wherein she was spotted enjoying Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and the Philadelphia Eagles' winning celebrations. She also spoke at the Women's Sports Connect.

"what a week nola, take me back," she captioned the post.

While Murray was missing Orleans, Merritt Beason was seemingly missing her as she commented under the post:

"I looooooove you."

Merritt Beason's comment (via Instagram)

Beason spent the last two years of her collegiate career in Nebraska and scored 1359 kills in the four seasons playing NCAA volleyball. She turned professional following the end of her collegiate career last year and signed with Pro Volleyball Federation's Atlanta Vibe.

Beason made her pro debut against the Omaha Supernovas last month and scored 17 kills. She is averaging 3.17 kills per set with Atlanta in her first month and has scored 62 digs at an average over two as well.

Meanwhile, Murray is expected to shoulder extra responsibility when Nebraska returns for a shot at the national title next season after the departure of Beason and Lexi Rodriguez, who signed with LOVB Omaha. The Huskers also saw a massive coaching change as John Cook retired and has been replaced by Dani Busboom-Kelly.

"Makes my heart so happy for him" - Harper Murray comments on coach John Cook's retirement

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

John Cook ended a legendary coaching career at the Nebraska Volleyball last month, and his favorite player, Harper Murray, was shocked when she learned about the decision first. However, the outside hitter was happy for Cook after seeing him "at peace" with his decision.

“I was obviously really upset but at the same time like he's at peace with his decision and that's what makes my heart so happy for him. He's really at peace with him, he explained it to us perfectly and that's all you can ask for out of him. I mean it's his decision and we all support him. So, definitely sad but we're gonna get through it and we’re really happy for Danny," Harper Murray said.

Big 12 Cook led Nebraska to four national titles, eight NCAA Finals, and nine Big 12 titles in 25 years. He was replaced by his former assistant and student Dani Busboom-Kelly, who is fresh off leading Louisville Volleyball to the NCAA Finals.

