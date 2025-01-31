Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reacts to boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg's incredible basketball dunk

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Harper Murray recently reacted as her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg graced the basketball court. Haarberg, being a football player for the college, spent some time watching his college's basketball side at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Nebraska men's basketball side clinched a victory over Illinois by a margin of 80-74. Notably, Haarberg also showed off his skills in front of the fans.

The Big Ten Network took to its Instagram handle to share a video of Haarberg's dunk. In the video, Haarberg could be seen donning a Nebraska shirt with his name and celebrating after the dunk. The caption of the video read:

"Henrich Haarberg threw down the winning dunk 😤‼️"

Murray shared this video on her Instagram stories and reacted without any caption.

Screenshot of Murray's Instagram story feat Heinrich Harrberg's basketball skills (Image via: Murray's Instagram handle)

Nebraska Cornhuskers coach John Cooks shared how informing Harper Murray about his retirement was a tough decision

Harper Murray in white and red shades of Nebraska during a match during the 2023 NCAA tournament (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball coach, John Cook recently shared his emotions while informing Harper Murray and the team about his retirement. Cook had coached the program for more than 20 years and announced his decision to step away from his role. Murray has also lauded her coach, Cook's contribution in the past several times.

In an interview, Cook revealed that he called in Murray first because he knew that it would his toughest job to share the news with her. Additionally, he also mentioned that once he informed Murray, he dealt with other players quite convincingly. He said (via Hail Varsity):

"I called in Harper first because I knew that it would be toughest one. I didn't even finish the t in retirement and she was very very emotional. So, once I got through that, it was lot easier to go on with the team cause I knew that would be tough one."

Since Cook's retirement, Huskers players past and present like Lexi Rodriguez have expressed their emotions for their former coach. Rodriguez spent all of her four seasons under Cook after joining the program in 2021.

Following Cook's departure from the program, former Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly is set to take over the reigns of Nebraska. She had previously served as an assistant of the Huskers from 2012-16.

