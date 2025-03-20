"My tanning buddies"- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares highlights of Hawaii getaway with her teammates

Harper Murray recently shared a sneak peek of having fun at the beach with her Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates Andi Jackson, Laney Choboy, and more. The players are currently in the 2025 beach volleyball season.

Ad

Murray's most recent match came on March 19 against the Masters, where she was paired with Andi Jackson at the CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex in Northridge, California. Her team nabbed the win with a score of 3-2 after the impressive performances from herself, Jackson, Rebekah Allick, Olivia Mauch, Choboy, Skyler Pierce, and others.

Soon after this match, they went on a beach outing in Hawaii, and the glimpses of the same have been shared by Murray in her most recent post on Instagram. She shared a bunch of videos and photos in which the teammates can be seen posing. The first picture showcased her and Jackson together, while the second slide of the post was a video of her, Landfair, Pierce, Choboy, and more, walking away from the water toward the camera.

Ad

Trending

The post's caption read:

"My tanning buddies."

Ad

A few days ago, she shared another update about spending quality time at the beach and made heads turn with her stunning white-colored outfit. She shared three pictures on Instagram and wrote:

"On island time."

Harper Murray opened up about her struggles with mental health issues

Harper Murray recently appeared at the TC NIT program at the Kansas City Convention Center, where she advocated for mental health. She opened up about her mental health struggles and when she came to know about her poor mental health. She shared her story of being in a bad mental space during her trip to Huwai with her friends, revealing that her teammates constantly checked up on her.

Ad

"We go to a trip Huwai in spring break for playing a tournament. So, when I was there, obviously this kind of goes in the social media part of it. Huwai, spring break, I go for free because its paid through Nebraska and I am posting things on TikTok, Instagram and all these things," said Harper Murray.

Ad

Further revealing that she was crying herself to sleep, she added:

"I look great on social media but like in reality, I was crying myself to sleep every night on that trip. I wasn't eating, I was starting new medication and I would cry the whole way and every single my teammates took rounds like coming to talk to me and making sure that I am okay."

Harper Murray and her team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, will next be seen competing on March 20, 2025, against Hope International at Ocean Park, Santa Monica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback