Harper Murray's boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg reacts to Nebraska Volleyball player's heartfelt message on his 22nd birthday

Harper Murray's boyfriend, Heinrich Haarberg, expressed his reaction as the former shared a post for him on his 22nd birthday. This comes during Murray's beach volleyball endeavors before the start of the regular volleyball season.

Murray and her teammates traveled to Hawaii, where the Huskers defeated Hawaii Pacific by a margin of 5-0. Murray and her teammate Andi Jackson also contributed with a two-set win over Ella Schoene and Lauren Harris.

Just a couple of days later, Murray shared a special post for her boyfriend's birthday on her Instagram handle. The post featured several pictures of their time together across their relationship and also had a special message for the rugby player.

Murray's boyfriend and Nebraska Cornhusker tight end, Haarberg, reacted to the post and dropped a two-word heartfelt comment. He wrote:

"Love you❤️"

Heinrich Haarberg's comment on Murray's post (Image via: Murray's Instagram)

Just a few weeks ago, Haarberg had joined Murray in her birthday celebrations and also penned a heartfelt note.

Harper Murray opens up about working with new Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly in the upcoming season

Murray during Nebraska's run of play against Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2024 NCAA Division Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray shared her perspective of working with new Nebraska Volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly for the upcoming season. In a conversation, Murray said that she and the entire team had heard high praise of Kelly and she is also looking to work with her and build a relationship.

Murray also mentioned that she and the team came to know about Kelly's appointment to the head coach just an hour later, which gave them relief from the curiosity about their new coach. She said (via Hurrdat Sports YouTube channel, 48:22 onwards):

"I'm obviously looking forward to Dany and getting to know her better that's obviously a huge change for all of us but like we've heard nothing but great things about her. I think it's amazing she's from here too because she knows the deal, she knows how Nebraska is, she knows how the culture and community is."

"So it's nice to have her come in and we knew she was going to be the coach an hour later so it was nice to not be freaking out like a few weeks about who's our coach gonna be."

Harper Murray also shared in the interview that she is excited to work with the Nebraska recruits and help them out through their first season in the program.

