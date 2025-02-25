Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray receives a heartfelt note from boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg on her 20th birthday

Harper Murray recently received a short yet sweet wish from her boyfriend, Heinrich Haarberg. The latter is a football player for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Murray turned 20 on February 24 and celebrated her birthday with her close friends and boyfriend, Haarberg. The footballer showcased his love for the outside hitter on the special occasion by sharing an adorable picture of them on his Instagram story. Stating that he is blessed to have her in his life, he wrote:

“@harpermurray! 20! Blessed to have you in my life💙”

Heinrich Haarberg’s wish for Murray

The couple consistently demonstrates their affection for each other on social media, frequently praising each other's performances. Murray is currently in her off-season, and she has spent most of her downtime with Haarberg. She recently shared a picture of them posing cutely in a football stadium’s stand on her Instagram story and added a note that read:

“I’m the proudest girlfriend in the world. I love you!! Pinstripe champs!!! @heinrich.haarberg.”

Harper Murray's 2024 NCAA volleyball season ended in the tournament's semi-finals. Her team faced Penn State, initially securing dominance in the first two rounds. However, Penn State gained momentum from the third round onward, ultimately winning and advancing to the finals with scores of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Harper Murray revealed her goals for the 2025 season

After the Nebraska Cornhuskers' loss and the retirement of the head coach, John Cook, Harper Murray opened up about her and the team’s plans for the 2025 NCAA volleyball season in a press conference. She expressed regret for not securing the title for Cook but affirmed the team's commitment to winning the national championship for their new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Explaining her and her team’s mindset for this season, she said:

”A lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach. But I think the way that we can reframe that in our head is now we can win one for him. And I think that's the best way to approach this year. And you know, we can win one for coach. We can win one for Dani. We can win one for all the little girls that look up to us in Nebraska and around the country. So, I think that's how we need to reframe it for this year,” Harper Murray said [1:31:01 onwards].

Harper Mirray broke down into tears after John Cook told her about his retirement, and shortly after this, in an interview, the outside hitter opened up about how much her ex-coach meant to her.

