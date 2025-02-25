Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares glimpses of birthday celebrations with boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg and close friends

Harper Murray has shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebration with her friends and her boyfriend, Heinrich Haarberg. The Nebraska Cornhuskers player turned 20 on Monday, February 24

Murray took to Instagram, sharing pictures, and showing off her birthday celebration. She wore a short white dress and posed with her friends and her boyfriend, Haarberg, who wore a black T-shirt and blue denim. The post’s caption read:

”Cheers to another decade!!🥂❤️‍🔥 #20”

The outside hitter received many heartwarming wishes from her teammates, including Andi Jackson, Jacque Boney, Maddy Unger, and more. The first one to wish her on social media was Jackson, who took to her Instagram story, sharing a cute picture of them and wrote:

“It’s @harpermurray day!!! 20!20!20!”

Following this, Lunger, who is a dancer for Husker Scarlets, shared a picture, writing a cute note on her Instagram story that read:

“Another happy birthday to you, pretty girl! @harpermurray I'm lucky to know you and call you a friend. You're such a light in so many people's lives. Love you lots."

Another wish came in from the new Husker recruit, Katie Leimbach, who shared a picture of hugging Harper Murray and wrote:

“Happy 20th. Love you so much. Have the best birthday ever.”

Harper Murray, who has always been close with her Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates, is gearing up for the 2025 NCAA Volleyball season.

Harper Murray penned a heartfelt note for her Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates

Harper Murray frequently shares updates with her teammates on social media, and she did the same after losing in the semi-finals of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball season. Nebraska faced off against Penn State in the second-to-last round, where the latter claimed the victory after dominating the game from the third round, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13. Shortly after the heartbreaking exit, Murray penned a heartwarming note for her teammates, showing off her love for them.

Exuding pride in them for playing exceptionally the entire season, she wrote:

"I have never been more proud.This group of girls helped me find a smile that I thought was gone forever and I am so damn proud. Being surrounded by people who refuse to give up on you and stay by your side is the biggest gift of all time."

“I love this team with all of my heart and am forever grateful for every memory we have together. Volleyball isnt about wins, losses, kills, stats...its about finding the positive and being proud of the growth we have made as people and to enjoy what we did together. gbr forever see u next year,” she added.

Harper Murray is a star player for the Nebraska volleyball team, having bagged 802 kills in the first two seasons. She aims to win the upcoming national championship for her ex-coach, John Cook.

