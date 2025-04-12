“I started crying”- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reflects on rare mishap during training that left her humiliated

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared her disappointment at feeling humiliated in her latest training session with the Huskers. The outside hitter shared a video in which she missed the ball completely and fell down on the floor in frustration. Murray is recognised as one of Nebraska's best players and was selected to the AVCA All-America Second Team in 2024.

Murray attended Skyline High School in Michigan before starting her collegiate career with Nebraska. During her time in Michigan, she was named Gatorade National Player of the Year and was ranked the No. 1 overall recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball.com.

Murray took to Tiktok to share a video of her latest training session, captioning the post:

"I started crying after this bc I was so humiliated."

Harper Murray is currently prepraring for the start of the 2025 NCAA Championship season, with the Huskers set to face Kansas on April 26th.

Nebraska's Harper Murray and former head coach John Cook react to warm welcome received at Omaha Supernovas match

Nebraska's Harper Murray and former head coach John Cook shared their reactions to receiving a warm welcome at the Omaha Supernovas game on March 29th. Cook was the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team for 25 years and announced his retirement from coaching on January 29th.

Cook and Murray were present at the Supernovas game to show their support for ex-Nebraska player, Ally Batenhorst, who now plays for the Supernovas. Cook recieved a huge reception from the stadium during the game and shared his reaction to the welcome alongside Murray in an interview with Hurrdat Sports.

Cook revealed that he felt highly emotional when he heard the support from the crowd, saying (0:07 onwards):

"I was thinking I'd be really cool and just come out here and people would clap, but man I could feel the energy and and I don't know I got a little choked up. So made me feel really good and the people I mean, look at this crowd they have tonight, this is unreal. And so just to be a part of it is really cool and I think people appreciate the connection with Nebraska Volleyball so it was awesome."

Murray also shared her reaction to the reception Cook got, saying (0:38 onwards):

"He always says he's not going to cry and then he always does. But it was adorable, they asked me and Bergen to walk him out and it was really special so I'm glad we got to do that."

Murray and Cook spent two years working together at Nebraska and still share a close relationship post Cook's retirement.

