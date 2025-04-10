Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray shares fun moments with boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg and his teammate Dylan Raiola

Harper Murray reflected upon the fun times with her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg and his teammate Dylan Raiola in her recent TikTok video. Murray posted the glimpses of her outing, where she and her friends were seen having a fun time in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ad

Harper Murray is the star outside hitter of Nebraska Volleyball. Murray had a power-packed 2024-25 season with 121 sets played, she aced with 39 service aces and had an average of 3.397 kills per set. With 30 assists and a stellar beach volleyball season with an overall record of 18-9, Murray has been representing the best of Nebraska Volleyball. Murray made the AVCA All-American second team in 2024 and was the winner of the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year in 2023.

Ad

Trending

The recent video Harper Murray posted on her TikTok was all about having fun. The post was all about celebrating the arrival of summer too soon with her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg and Dylan Raiola in Lincoln, Nebraska, with glimpses of the fun time she had over a cover of the song Walking on a Dream. She posted:

"Summer is so soon also shootout to @Dylan Raiola @Heinrich Haarberg."

Ad

Ad

Murray recently posted a fun tiktok with Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Huskers football team. Murray was the one to get coach Rhule to debut on Tiktok.

Harper Murray reflecting on balancing academics and volleyball, and remembering her father

Harper Murray recently dedicated an Instagram post to her late father. Murray lost her father at a very young age. Remembering her father on his 14th death anniversary, Murray shared a heart-warming photograph with her father and shared a note about his passing. In the Instagram post, she wrote:

Ad

"14 years without you and not a day goes by where i don’t think about you. i love you"

Ad

Murray opened up about how managing athletics and academics together has not always been smooth. She said that while she had to take part in certain athletic obligations, sometimes it caused a delay in homework and other academic work, Murray said in a conversation with Hurrdat Sports:

"I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me. But the resources at Nebraska are exactly what we need and that’s what they are there for."

Harper Murray recently registered a solid win alongside her teammate Andi Jackson, where they won by a substantial margin of 21-13, 21-8 against McKendree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More