Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Campbell Flynn & others react to Keri Leimbach's prom highlights

Nebraska Volleyball star Andi Jackson shared her reaction to fellow Husker Keri Leimbach's latest prom highlights on social media. Jackson plays as a middle blocker for the Huskers and was named into the AVCA All-America First Team in 2024. Leimbach on the other hand plays as a libero and committed to the University of Nebraska in June 2023.

Leimbach represents Lincoln Lutheran High School, where she has won four state championships. She was also ranked as the top prospect out of Nebraska by PrepDig.com. In a recent post on Instagram, she shared her prom highlights, her last one before moving onto her collegiate career in Nebraska.

She wrote:

"One last prom with my best friends 🩷🩷,"

Her post prompted reactions from several Nebraska stars, including Andi Jackson, who wrote:

"Cutieeeee," Jackson wrote.

Still taken from Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Arizona outside hitter Teraya Sigler shared her reaction to the post as well, who will be joining Leimbach at Nebraska as part of the class of 2025.

"so cuteness," she wrote.

Still taken from Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2024 Campbell Flynn commented on the post as well, writing:

"sooo pretty," Flynn commented.

Still taken from Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Leimbach was not the only recruit for Nebraska's class of 2025, with Flynn, Sigler, middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie and Ryan Hunter all being recruited to the team as well.

Campbell Flynn was Nebraska Volleyball's first class of 2025 commit

Flynn attends Mercy High School and will play for Nebraska in 2025 (Source: @campbell.flynn06/Instagram)

Campbell Flynn was the first recruit to be landed by Nebraska Volleyball for 2025. The Mercy High School setter was ranked as the No.5 prospect by Prep Dig and has already achieved numerous accolades at the start of her career. Flynn was named Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2024 and represented the U.S. Girls U21 National Team that managed to win gold at the 2024 NORCECA Championships in Canada.

Flynn announced her commitment to Nebraska Volleyball on Instagram in a post shared on June 16, 2023. She was the first of the 2025 class to be recruited by Nebraska, alongside Ryan Hunter, Keri Leimbach, Manaia Ogbechie, Teraya Sigler, and Kenna Cogill.

She wrote on Instagram:

"I’m so beyond excited to announce my commitment to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches who have helped me throughout my journey. So excited to be a part of the husker family! GO BIG RED🌽❤️🤍,"

Nebraska Volleyball is set to play next against Kansas in a spring volleyball match on April 26th.

