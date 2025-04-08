Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lindsay Krause shares heartfelt moment with cancer-survivor mother at pro team’s Pink Out night

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lindsay Krause shared a heartfelt moment with her mother, JoAnna, on the same night her pro team, the Omaha Supernovas, hosted a Pink Out match for cancer awareness. Krause’s mother is also a breast cancer survivor.
The Pro Volleyball Federation team hosted the game at the CHI Health Center to pay tribute to cancer fighters, survivors, and those lost to the disease. The PVF secured a 3-1 win over the Orlando Valkyries.
Ahead of the match, Lindsay Krause ran to the stands where her mother was seated to give her a signed memento. There, the two shared a heartfelt moment as they hugged each other.
The moment was later shared by her pro team on their Instagram handle.
One can watch the video here -
Krause represented the Nebraska Volleyball program for four seasons where she made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2021. During her senior year, she competed in 24 games and had an average of 2.40 kills per set.
She went on to sign a contract with the Omaha Supernovas on December 23 last year, after being drafted in the third round of the PVF Draft.
Lindsay Krause pens emotional message after Nebraska Volleyball senior night
Lindsay Krause wrote an emotional message following Nebraska Volleyball senior night. She expressed disbelief that the moment had arrived and she would be bidding goodbye to the program. Expressing gratitude to her teammates and everyone who has been part of her journey, she shared her feelings on Instagram on November 23, 2024. She captioned the post:
“Senior night, a day I never believed would arrive. Standing here with the end of college volleyball in sight, I cannot help but feel so much love and gratitude for every person in my life and every teammate I have met and loved along the way.”
“I have learned and grown as a person in all the best possible ways, and my time competing on this team will forever hold such a special place in my heart. Through the trials and tribulations, i am forever grateful to be a homegrown husker from papillion, nebraska ”, she added.
The post garnered reactions from former teammates including Harper Murray, Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason, and Laney Choboy.
On Senior Night, the team played No. 6 Wisconsin and won 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0) in front of over 9,000 fans.