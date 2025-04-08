Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lindsay Krause shares heartfelt moment with cancer-survivor mother at pro team’s Pink Out night

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lindsay Krause shared a heartfelt moment with her mother, JoAnna, on the same night her pro team, the Omaha Supernovas, hosted a Pink Out match for cancer awareness. Krause’s mother is also a breast cancer survivor.

Ad

The Pro Volleyball Federation team hosted the game at the CHI Health Center to pay tribute to cancer fighters, survivors, and those lost to the disease. The PVF secured a 3-1 win over the Orlando Valkyries.

Ahead of the match, Lindsay Krause ran to the stands where her mother was seated to give her a signed memento. There, the two shared a heartfelt moment as they hugged each other.

The moment was later shared by her pro team on their Instagram handle.

Ad

Trending

One can watch the video here -

Ad

Krause represented the Nebraska Volleyball program for four seasons where she made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2021. During her senior year, she competed in 24 games and had an average of 2.40 kills per set.

She went on to sign a contract with the Omaha Supernovas on December 23 last year, after being drafted in the third round of the PVF Draft.

Lindsay Krause pens emotional message after Nebraska Volleyball senior night

: Lauren Stivrins and Lindsay Krause (left) of the Nebraska Volleyball at Division I Women's Volleyball Championship (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Lindsay Krause wrote an emotional message following Nebraska Volleyball senior night. She expressed disbelief that the moment had arrived and she would be bidding goodbye to the program. Expressing gratitude to her teammates and everyone who has been part of her journey, she shared her feelings on Instagram on November 23, 2024. She captioned the post:

Ad

“Senior night, a day I never believed would arrive. Standing here with the end of college volleyball in sight, I cannot help but feel so much love and gratitude for every person in my life and every teammate I have met and loved along the way.”

“I have learned and grown as a person in all the best possible ways, and my time competing on this team will forever hold such a special place in my heart. Through the trials and tribulations, i am forever grateful to be a homegrown husker from papillion, nebraska 🩵”, she added.

Ad

Ad

The post garnered reactions from former teammates including Harper Murray, Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason, and Laney Choboy.

On Senior Night, the team played No. 6 Wisconsin and won 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 (3-0) in front of over 9,000 fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More