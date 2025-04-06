Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray drops 4-word reaction as coach Dani Busboom Kelly compares their post-grad NIL pics

Nebraska Volleyball is evolving under its new head coach. Dani Busboom Kelly succeeded John Cook as the head coach for the Huskers. Harper Murray, the star athlete for the Huskers, recently reacted to a fun comparison post by the new head coach of the team.

Ad

Kelly, a former Huskers player herself, took the title of the head coach for the Huskers on January 29. She succeeded John Cook as the head coach, who retired after 25 seasons. With four national championships and fifteen conference titles, Cook retired with a successful legacy in Nebraska Volleyball.

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly compared her post-graduate NIL pictures with those of Murray. In a fun post, she asked who had a better NIL post-grad portrait. Coach Kelly posted:

Ad

Trending

"Times have changed! POST grad NIL pic from 2007 vs a 2025 pic. Who did it better? I’ll never forget the slogan, “get your life back with chiropractic"

Ad

Harper Murray gave a four-word reaction to the post where Murray’s post-grad picture was compared to that of Kelly’s. Murray commented:

“This is so funny”

Screenshot of the post by Dani Busboom Kelly (@coachdbk/IG)

Coach Kelly was a libero and played an important part in the Husker's 2006 NCAA Championship victory over Stanford. It was the second title win for the coach John Cook.

Ad

John Cook left big boots to fill for Dani Busboom Kelly

2024 Division I Nebraska Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Coach John Cook joined the Huskers in 2000. Within the first year, the team went 34-0 and won the NCAA Championship under the coaching of Cook.

Ad

In 2008, Cook was awarded the USA Volleyball All-Time Great Coach Award, and in 2017, he was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame. With more than 60 all-Americans coached, four national championships (2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017), and 14 conference championships, Cook will forever be remembered as one of the best volleyball coaches in the country.

The former Nebraska Volleyball coach will be joining the Big Ten Networks as an analyst for volleyball coverage. Cook will be able to showcase and share his knowledge in the media box.

Dani Busboom Kelly has big boots to fill as the successor of Cook. She was named 4x AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and honored with the AVCA Division I National Coach of the Year in 2021. She was named the fourth head coach in Husker's program history by Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen on January 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More