“Makes you feel really successful"- Harper Murray gives honest take on attending Chicago M&G event

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray recently opened up about her visit to Chicago at the Windy City National Qualifier. She is currently gearing up for the 2025 volleyball season.

Harper Murray is one of the most significant players on the Nebraska volleyball team, who made the AVCA All-America Second Team in 2024. She recently competed in the beach volleyball season, which saw her team attain a 22-game win streak. It recently concluded on March 22, and now they are gearing up for their showdown in the John Cook arena against the Kansas University team.

Amid the preparations, Murray visited Chicago in a meet-and-greet event arranged by Adidas. She shared several updates about her visit on social media, and most recently, she opened up about her visit in an interview with Hail Varsity, revealing the special experience she encountered with her fans. She called it a really special event and said that she was excited to attend this event. Further talking about how it made her feel successful, Harper Murray said:

"No, it was really special. They gave me that opportunity around, like, a month ago, and I've been looking forward to it ever since, and it was just really fun just to see all those little girls, like, want to come and be in my presence, whether they got to take a picture with me or not. Of course it just makes you feel really successful, and you feel like you've made your mark on people." (11:12 onwards)

She added:

"So, it was a really special day for me, and it was long, but it was really fun, and Chicago Windy City was one of my favorite tournaments that I got to go to when I played club, so it was really fun being back there, and I am just really thankful that Adidas gave me that opportunity."

Murray also recently revealed that she has been living her childhood dream as a pro volleyball player.

Harper Murray opens up about living her dream with Nebraska volleyball

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray recently hopped on the Little did/does she/he know trend on TikTok, where she opened up about fulfilling her childhood dream through Nebraska volleyball. She shared a heartfelt message with this video, revealing how the dream is now a reality as she plays the sport at her dream university.

In the video, she was also seen playing with her Nebraska volleyball teammates and penned a note that read:

“Little did she know a few years later she’d end up living out her childhood dreams to play volleyball at the best university in the country with the best fans, teammates, and coaches," wrote Harper Murray.

The caption of her post read:

“Literally cried making this i’m so lucky to have this life im forever grateful 🥹🥹❤️❤️”

Harper Murray and the Nebraska volleyball team will be playing a sprint match against South Dakota in Ord on May 3 at Ord High School.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More