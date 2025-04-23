"That sounds really weird"- Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes feelings known about Arena being named after former coach John Cook

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray hilariously noted that she would feel awkward to call the home of Husker Volleyball 'John' instead of 'Bob'. After ex-coach John Cook retired, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents paid tribute to Cook by naming the home arena after him at Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray has always received support from her former coach in highs and lows and sees him as a father figure. Even when Cook decided to announce his retirement, he shared that breaking the news to the middle blocker would be the toughest for him. Now, as Dani Busboom Kelly has taken up the head coaching role, Murray and her team are adapting to the new styles in anticipation of the 2025 season.

In a recent interview, Murray sat with her fellow Husker Bergen Reilly to discuss the renaming of Nebraska Volleyball's home arena as 'John Cook Arena'. The former hilariously said that calling it 'John' instead of the usual (Bob Devaney Sports Center) would be weird.

"I was honestly confused by that.. I thought it's like staying Bob. I don't think we're calling it 'John'. That sounds really weird. That sounds so funny."

En route to the 2024 NCAA Championships, Murray and her team faced Penn State in the semi-finals, but lost their chances to advance to the finals. The 20-year-old recorded 20 kills, a career-high six blocks, three aces, and 15 digs in the game, thus making the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray revealed how Dani Busboom Kelly's coaching techniques are different than John Cook's

Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently sat in a press conference after Kelly embarked on coaching for the upcoming season. The middle blocker revealed that Cook and Kelly's coaching styles differ, even though their basics are similar.

"Dani still has things pretty structured, but, you know, just the way she goes about the order of things and the way she teaches things are a little bit different, but I would say practices are still pretty similar. The basics are the same, some of the drills are pretty similar, but she does mix things up a little bit more than Coach. I think Coach was more a routine type of guy and stuck to that, and Dani mixes up a little bit, but for the most part, I would say it's pretty similar."

Murray was selected to the AVCA All-America Second Team in her sophomore year. She was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-Region Team.

