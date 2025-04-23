“How big of a deal volleyball is here"- Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the massive craze of Nebraska Volleyball fans

Nebraska volleyball's new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently experienced a reminder of the intense passion for the sport among Nebraska fans after joining the team on January 29, 2025.

The Cornhuskers team will play a spring match against South Dakota State in Ord on Saturday, May 3, at the Ord High School. The tickets for this match went on sale on April 12, and they were sold out in under 30 minutes. Shortly after this, Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about the craze of volleyball among Nebraska fans in an interview with Hail Varsity.

Exuding excitement about the spring match, she said:

"It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody," said Dani Busboom Kelly.

"So, besides the fact that it's on Derby Day, I'm excited to go out to Ord, and I think they're going to be really impressed with this team, and also this team just so amazing at what they feel like, what they can bring to just fans in general. They're great people, and they really enjoy interacting with fans. And I think Ord is going to be a great time."

The Nebraska volleyball team recently concluded their beach volleyball season on March 22, 2025, with a 22-win streak.

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray opened up about her first training session under Dani Busboom Kelly

Dani Busboom Kelly joined the Nebraska volleyball team after the retirement of the former head coach, John Cook, who coached the team for almost 25 years. One of the best players on the team, Harper Murray, recently made her feelings known about the first training session under Busboom Kelly.

In a recent interview with Hail Varsity, Murray said that she did not know what to expect from the new coach in the very first training and recalled how she and her team trained under Cook.

"I would probably say, like, the first practice, it was like really weird. We didn’t know what to expect with Coach like we knew. He liked to take things slow in the first week or two, that we were in spring season and with Dani, and we went straight to, we were doing 6 on 6 in the first week, we were taping, we were doing all that stuff, and with the coach, we knew he liked to kind of work into it," Harper Murray said.

She further said that the team was not used to this training, and it initially came as a 'shock' to them.

"So, I think that was really a shock for us just because we weren’t used to that and that was kind of when it set in. Things are going to be very different now, but it's going to be fun," she added.

Before becoming the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly coached at Louisville.

