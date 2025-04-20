Teary-eyed Harper Murray makes her feelings known as she reflects on living a dream with Nebraska Volleyball

Harper Murray reflected on getting to live her childhood dream with the Nebraska Volleyball team. Murray has become one of the most prominent names in the program, despite representing the team for just two years during her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Currently in her junior year, she earned multiple accolades in the 2024 season including achieving spots on the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, successive All-Big Ten First Team, and a back-to-back AVCA All-Region Team.

Murray shared her feelings about her dream through the Little did/does she/he know trend on TikTok. She posted a heartfelt message reflecting on how a childhood dream of hers has become a reality as she now plays volleyball at her dream university.

Along with the video, where she could be seen playing volleyball with her Nebraska Volleyball teammates, Harper Murray wrote:

“Little did she know a few years later she’d end up living out her childhood dreams to play volleyball at the best university in the country with the best fans, teammates, and coaches.”

Meanwhile, the caption of her post read:

“Literally cried making this i’m so lucky to have this life im forever grateful 🥹🥹❤️❤️”

Her team is set to play its season opener on April 26 against Kansas at the John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center, scheduled at 7 PM CDT.

Harper Murray shares her thoughts on playing pro volleyball

Harper Murra during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals 2024 (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Harper Murray shared her thoughts on her goals outside of her collegiate career after her journey with Nebraska Volleyball. While she once considered playing professionally in Europe, she stated that the USA professional leagues have now widened her options.

In a February 2025 interview with Wired Axcess podcast (Hurrdat Sports), she said (35:00 onwards):

“Yeah, for a while I wanted to play in Europe overseas, but with the pro leagues in the US now, I think I want to try and stay here. I think that'd be a little bit more, more Harper to stay in the US.”

“I don't know if living in a foreign country would be my thing, but with the pro leagues coming, I think it's amazing. I know there's two or three now, but I think just the options that we have are awesome and I hope to play professionally for a few years,” Harper Murray added.

Although Murray expressed uncertainty about the exact path her career will take after college, she made it clear that she wants to play professionally.

So far, in the USA, the newly established Pro Volleyball Federation and League One Volleyball are the two professional leagues that have provided a platform for American players besides also encouraging athletes from around the globe.

