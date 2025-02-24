Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller makes her feelings known after debut in the first edition of Pro Volleyball Federation All Star Game

Soon after winning the first-ever PVF All-Star match, Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller expressed her gratitude to Pro Volleyball Federation for the breakthrough opportunities. The first-ever PVF All-Star match was held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Fishers Event Center near Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ad

Nuneviller competed in Team Shondell, coached by Dave Shondell. They locked horns with Michelle Collier-led Team Collier. Nuneviller's team clinched a significant lead over Team Collier, scoring 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10.

Team Shondell achieved a remarkable victory in the presence of a sellout crowd of 7,500 fans. Following the debut clash, Nuneviller penned her gratitude towards the Pro Volleyball Federation, writing:

"One more thank you."

Ad

Trending

Further, Nuneviller also expressed her excitement and joy at participating in the first-ever US professional volleyball All-Star match, describing it as an "unforgettable memory."

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍"

Ad

She added:

"A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory🫶🏼"

Ad

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller reflects on her volleyball journey from high school to pro circuit

Brooke Nuneviller recently shared a 23-year-old video of her competing in a high-school volleyball match. In it, she recalls her journey from winning the 4A state championship to competing in the pro circuit, highlighting the change in the sport.

Nuneviller pressed on players' challenges while making a pro appearance, including traveling overseas.

Ad

"I found this video today, and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today, Nuneviller wrote. "Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood, because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas."

Ad

She added:

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be apart of it:) here’s to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️🏐"

Ad

Brooke Nuneviller was a member of the Junior National Team in 2018 and 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback