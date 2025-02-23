Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller drops three-word reaction on teammate Kaitlyn Hord's incredible skills during clash against San Diego Mojo

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently expressed her admiration for teammate Kaitlyn Hord as the latter displayed an exceptional performance at the clash between their team and San Diego Mojo. The faceoff was held on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.

The Supernovas dominated the clash 3-1, with Hord earning 9 kills against the San Diego Mojo in their latest faceoff. The Supernovas shared a video of Hord earning an impressive kill during the fourth set of the game.

"Hord with 5 blocks and 8 kills on the night so far 💪 #OmahaSupernovas #LightItUp"

Nuneviller shared the video on her Instagram story and admired the teammate, writing:

Actually insane tho."'

Screenshot of Instagram story.

With the victory over San Diego Mojo on Thursday, Supernovas continued their undefeated streak for the fourth time this season. The Supernovas defeated the San Diego Mojo 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, and 29-27, after a substantial lead of 3-1.

Before joining the Supernovas, Hord represented the Columbus Fury in the 2024 PVF season. During her campaign with Columbus Fury, she was placed in fourth place with a .332 hitting percentage on 111 kills in 72 sets.

The former Nebraska player also recorded 42 blocks and a 0.58 blocks per set mark in 22 matches last season.

During her appearance with Nebraska, she was named All-Big Ten Second Team and AVCA All-Region Selection for the fifth time. Before her Cornhuskers journey, she represented Penn State, from where she pursued a degree in communications arts and sciences from 2018 to 2021, becoming a four-time All-American.

Brooke Nuneviller recalls her journey from high school to pro circuit

Brooke Nuneviller during a college volleyball game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon in Tucson, AZ (Photo via Getty Images)

Brooke Nuneviller shared an old video from middle school and reflected on how much her life has changed since winning the 4A state championship. She expressed her amazement at how volleyball has brought her to her current career as a professional player.

I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today," she wrote. "Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas. We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart."

Brooke Nuneviller was a member of the Junior National team in 2018 and 2019.

