"My Love and respect is never ending"- Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller makes her feelings known for teammate Natalia Valentin

Following the Omaha Supernovas vs San Diego Mojo clash, Brooke Nuneviller penned her admiration for teammate Natalia Valentin. The two sides locked horns on Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Supernovas defeated the San Diego Mojo, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18, after a substantial lead of 7-3, marking their third win of the season. This victory occurred before 12,768 fans, the second-highest attendance for a U.S. Pro Volleyball match.

Valentin stood out as a standout player in the clash, having dished out 34 assists and 10 digs for a double-double, including a trio of kills. Adoring the setter, Nuneviller drafted a heartfelt message, referring to Valentin as her "everyday inspiration."

"My love and respect for this woman is never ending," Brooke Nuneviller wrote. "My everyday inspiration. Love you.

Screenshot of Nuneviller 's Instagram story.

Natalia Valentin serves as a setter for the Puerto Rican National Team. She has been recognized as the best Setter of the Year in the Puerto Rican League on four occasions. Additionally, she earned the MVP award in the Puerto Rican League during the 2012-13 season. The 35-year-old was also awarded the best setter in the French Cup during the 2018-19 season.

Brooke Nuneviller's Omaha Supernovas records 50,000 fans attending the home game in four faceoffs in the 2025 season so far

Brooke Nuneviller's Omaha Supernovas have played four home matches thus far, featuring two against the San Diego Mojo and one each against the Atlanta Vibe and Columbus Fury. These matches have drawn a total of 50,000 fans to the Supernovas' home games in the 2025 season.

On January 10, 2025, the Supernovas commenced their season with a home match at the CHI Health Center against the Atlanta Vibe, achieving a 3-2 victory in front of 13,486 spectators. Subsequently, on January 19, 2025, they faced the San Diego Mojo, resulting in a 1-3 loss witnessed by 12,723 fans.

On Friday, January 31, 2025, the team secured a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Fury, with 11,712 fans in attendance at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. In their most recent home game against the San Diego Mojo on Sunday, February 16, 2025, the Supernovas achieved a 3-0 win to settle scores.

The Volleyball World USA shared this interesting insight on social media, writing:

"NOBODY DOES IT LIKE OMAHA!! 😤"

The Supernovas have drawn an impressive average of 12,672 fans across their four home games this season.

