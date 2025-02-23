Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller drops two-word reaction on Team Shondell's victory at PVF All-Star match 

Brooke Nuneviller recently shared a two-word reaction to her team's win at the Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star match, which was held on February 22. She was a part of Team Shondell, which was coached by the volleyball icon, Dave Shondell.

Ad

Team Shondell squared off against Team Collier, which was coached by Michelle Collier, in the inaugural All-Star match of the Pro Volleyball Federation. The former claimed a dominant triumph over the latter team, with the score 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10.

The winning team had several top-notch players, such as Nuneviller, Meritt Beason, Kaz Brown, Berkeley Oblad, Khori Louis, and more. Each team had 12 players, and all of them delivered their best in the match. Shortly after this win, Brooke reacted to this win by sharing a post by Athletics Pride on her Instagram story, which featured a group photo of the entire team after the victory.

Ad

Trending

Congratulating and lauding her team, she wrote:

"YES SHAWTIES."

Nuneviller’s Instagram story

Nuneviller is currently playing for the Omaha Supernovas and recently dropped a four-word reaction after her team recorded the highest attendance in a US Pro Volleyball Game, with 13,486 people present in the stadium. This achievement was shared on the official Instagram page of the Supernovas, and it captured the attention of the 25-year-old.

Ad

Appreciating her team, she commented under a post that read:

"WE LOVE YOU OMAHA🤘🤘🤘"

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about competing for the Omaha Supernovas

Supernovas’ player, Nuneviller- Source: Instagram

Brooke Nuneviller recently opened up about her thoughts on getting the opportunity to compete in the Pro Volleyball Federation for the Omaha Supernovas. She took to her Instagram handle, sharing a picture of her donning her team's kit, and added a heartfelt note in the caption. Showcasing disbelief on achieving a great opportunity as competing in the PVF, she wrote:

Ad

"I want to start off by saying how little me never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to wear a professional jersey in the USA," Brooke Nuneviller wrote.

Along with this, she also extended her gratitude toward her family and friends for their support.

"It is an understatement to say that I am thankful. Not only for the people behind this league, but for the family, friends, and devoted supporters that will continue to let volleyball athletes live out their professional dreams in the states. I promise that I will never take a single day for granted," Nuneviller added.

Ad

Brooke Nuneviller's next match will next be seen playing on February 27 in the match against Orlando Valkyries at CHI Health Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback