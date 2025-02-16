Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller drops four-word reaction as team sets the record for highest attendance in a US Pro Volleyball Game

The Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller has shared her reaction to it setting an attendance record in the 2025 volleyball season. She joined the squad in 2024 and was last on the court on February 9 during its 3-1 win against the Atlanta Vibe. This was Omaha's third consecutive win, and it will next square off against the San Diego Mojo on February 17.

During the clash against Atlanta, the Supernovas recorded the highest attendance in a US Pro Volleyball Game, with 13,486 people present at its home stadium. It shared the statistic and achievement on its official Instagram handle, which garnered a reaction from Nuneviller.

The athlete showcased her love for the team and its fanbase by leaving a comment under its post that read:

"WE LOVE YOU OMAHA🤘🤘🤘 "

Brooke Nuneviller's comment on the Omaha Supernovas' Instagram post (@omahasupernovas)

Nuneviller also reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Absolutely."

Brooke Nuneviller's Instagram story (@brooke_nuneviller)

After the game on January 10, where Omaha recorded the most attendance, the second-highest also belongs to it, as in the match against San Diego on January 19, it recorded 12,723 attendees.

Brooke Nuneviller reflects on her journey from high school to professional volleyball

Brooke Nuneviller took to her Instagram handle earlier this week, sharing a video from 13 years ago of her playing volleyball when she was in middle school. In this post, she penned a heartfelt caption, opening up about her volleyball journey. She expressed disbelief about reaching the professional volleyball circuit in her career:

"I found this video today, and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today. Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas."

The 25-year-old added:

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be a part of it:) here’s to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️🏐 "

Nuneviller is the only player in Pac-12 history to record 1500+ kills and 2,000+ digs in her career.

