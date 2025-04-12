Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook set to receive a major honor with $400,000 project

Former Nebraska Volleyball Coach, John Cook, will be honored with an arena named after him within the Bob Devaney Sports Center along with a bronze statue in the campus after an approval from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. The entire project, reportedly costing $400,000, has been funded by four donors.

Coach John Cook recently retired post the conclusion of the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Championships, after leading the Nebraksa Volleyballl team for 25 years. During his tenure as the head coach of the team, they won four NCAA Championship titles and made 12 semi-final appearances at the National Championships.

Over the years, Cook had become a household name for Nebraska Volleyball fans and had a huge impact on the people who were connected to the program. Jeffrey Gold, the President of University of Nebraska, spoke about John Cook's impact while commemorating his legacy and said:

"Coach Cook, of course, is the most successful coach in the history of intercollegiate volleyball, and more so as a role model, a mentor and a friend to many, including myse. Coach Cook, we are so proud of what you have done, and our student athletes have built here in Nebraska."

Coach John Cook on the aftermath of retiring from the Nebraska Volleyball team

In Picture: Nebraska volleyball's Coach John Cook at the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Coach John Cook spoke about the aftermath of retiring from the Nebraska Volleyball team in an interview with Hurrdat Sports. The highly accomplished coach revealed how he received multiple requests post his retirement. However, he decided to turn down around 80% of them as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Despite stepping away after the conclusion of the NCAA division Championship he expressed that he still doesn't feel disconnected to the team as he is ensuring a smooth transition of the duties to the new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

"I don't feel like I've walked away yet. You wouldn't believe the amount of requests and things that I've been asked to do. I've turned down probably 80% of it just because it would mean that I wouldn't be able to do want to do which is be with the cowboys in Arizona right now and be in Wyoming with my grandchildren, my family and so, I had it turned down a lot of it just because I made that commitment you know, and that's what I want to do. So, I don't feel like I'm disconnected," he said. (4:40 onwards)

Moreover, coach Cook revealed that he is constantly in touch with the new head coach of the team to discuss important matters like recruiting new players and revenue sharing.

