Nebraska Volleyball’s season opener 2025 against Kansas: How and where to watch, live streaming, schedule & more

The Nebraska volleyball program is all set to play its indoor season opener against Kansas at Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, April 26. The program will hope for a better outcome this season after ending last year’s campaign in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships, where the team was eliminated by Penn State.

Ad

After the departure of last year's prominent players, including Merritt Beason, Lexi Rodriguez, and Leyla Blackwell, the team will now be led by more experienced members such as Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, and Taylor Landfair.

However, the team also includes exciting newcomers like Keri Leimbach, Teraya Sigler, Campbell Flynn and Ryan Hunter. With that, let’s look at more details about the program’s first indoor volleyball match of the season against Kansas.

Ad

Trending

How and where to watch the season opener for the Nebraska Volleyball team?

The event can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Live streaming for the match

The event will be live-streamed on Fox Sports App at 7.00 PM Central Time or CT.

Athletes representing Nebraska Volleyball for 2025 season

Nebraska middle blocker Rebekah Allick (5) at 2024 NCAA Regional Finals (Photo by Nathanial George/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: Getty

The Nebraska volleyball team roster features Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray, and Kenna Cogill.

Ad

Who will be leading the program for the 2025 season as a head coach?

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly was announced as the coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program as she took over the position from legendary coach John Cook, who was the program’s coach for 25 seasons. However, Cook announced his decision to retire from the coaching role to spend more time with family, paving the way for former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly to take over.

Ad

Ahead of the volleyball program's first indoor match of the season, Busboom Kelly reflected in a pre-match press conference that the transition to her leadership at Nebraska has been smooth, with everyone being positive and open-minded. She added that many elements are similar to what Cook had built, but has tweaked things slightly to fit her own style.

Previously, the 39-year-old served as the head coach of the Louisville volleyball team from 2017 to 2024, where in her final season, she helped lead the team to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More