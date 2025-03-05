Rebekah Allick gives 4-word reaction to Nebraska teammate Olivia Mauch's skills during beach volleyball win over Ottawa

Rebekah Allick made her feelings known about her teammate, Olivia Mauch's performance during their recent beach volleyball match. She also recently reacted to Lexi Rodriguez and a few other ex-Nebraska players playing together for LOVB Omaha.

Allick was last seen on the court on March 4 at the Alloy Strength Complex, where she and her partner, Mauch, squared off against Ottawa's Asia Cole and Brittan Lee. The Cornhuskers won the match by earning a 5-0 score today with all wins in straight sets. Shortly after this match, Allick reshared Mauch's Instagram story, which showcased a glimpse of the match.

In the video, the duo was seen delivering staunch performances against their contenders, and the caption on the video read:

"Rebekah Allick & Olivia Mauch were 🔥"

Lauding Allick, Mauch wrote in the caption of her story:

"So fire🔥 @rebekahallick_"

Reacting to this, Allick dropped a four-word reaction appreciating Mauch for her win, writing:

"Saucey sets from @mauch.olivia!!"

Allick’s Instagram story

Amid this, Rebekah Allick also reacted to the former Nebraska volleyball players, including Lexi Rodriguez, Jordan Larson, and Justine Wong-Ornates, playing together for LOVB Omaha on March 2. The team shared a picture of them standing together and wrote in the caption:

"1picture, 3 legends."

Allick reacted to this post by commenting on the post that read:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Rebekah Allick opened up about the team learning of John Cook's retirement

Allick and Cornhuskers team - Source: Getty

Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, and Bergen Reilley were recently present in the Nebraska Volleyball Player Press conference meeting through Hail Varsity. During this, Allick opened up about her thoughts when she and her team were called for a meeting to let them know about their coach John Cook's retirement.

“We were told it has to do with revenue share and we all thought we were going to get a bump. Been an atom bomb. Sorry. I mean, it's pretty much public now. We thought it was just going to be like a business-type of meeting, most likely a breakdown of the schedule. Sometimes those type of changes happen so it's easier to have everyone present. Wish apologized about lying. So that's what the original meeting we thought was going to be like" Allick said.

Rebekah Allick made her feelings known about the commencement of the beach volleyball season by leaving a three-word reaction on Instagram. Her team's next beach volleyball match is on March 7 at the Alloy Strength Complex against Park.

