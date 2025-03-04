Rebekah Allick reacts to ex-Nebraska Volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez, Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes playing together for LOVB Omaha

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball player Rebekah Allick recently shared her reaction as three former players from her program graced the stage for LOVB Omaha. Allick's former teammate, Lexi Rodriguez, and former Huskers, Justine Wong-Orantes and Jordan Larson, played together during the LOVB Atlanta clash on March 2.

Rodriguez got some time on the court and also scored a point during the clash. Larson and Wong-Orantes, on the other hand, played a crucial role for their side with 16 kills and 12 digs, respectively. Despite these performances, LOVB Omaha faced a 2-3 defeat against LOVB Atlanta.

A day after the event, LOVB Omaha's Instagram handle shared a picture of the three former Nebraska players playing together during the match. The caption of the post remarked:

"1 picture, 3 legends."

Rebekah Allick reacted to the post featuring her former teammate and assistant coach of the program (Jordan Larson). She dropped three fire emojis to express her reaction.

Allick's comment on LOVB Omaha's post - Source: via @lovboma on Instagram

Allick was recently featured in Nebraska's beach volleyball clashes against Wayne State and Mckendree and won both contests with teammate Olivia Mauch.

Rebekah Allick shares her first thoughts on Dani Busboom Kelly being announced as Nebraska Volleyball's head coach

Rebekah Allick in Nebraska colors (left) during the 2024 National Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Rebekah Allick opened up about her first thoughts after John Cook departed from the Nebraska program and Dani Busboom Kelly came in.

In an interview, Allick remarked about Kelly's immense commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers program. She also mentioned that she was tensed after hearing John Cook's departure from the program but was relieved after Danny was announced as the new coach. She said:

"I mentioned that in our meeting when she called it just for us, you know to be upfront with the team that you're currently coaching that there is another team that still has your heart, speaks volumes about her commitment to Nebraska even after she left. I loved every thing John Cook stood for because he's very traditional but I was scared because it's like you know, 'I am retiring, I'm leaving' and then shortly Dani was coming and then there was this relief." [2:39 onwards]

During the interview, Rebekah Allick also said that she informed Dani Busboom Kelly about the happiness she felt after knowing that the latter would hold the keys to the program after Cook concluded his stint.

