“4lifers”- Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick and others react to Lexi Rodriguez’s reunion with former teammate Maisie Boesiger

Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, Kennedi Orr and others shared their reactions to Lexi Rodriguez’s reunion with former teammate Maisie Boesiger. Boesiger is currently a Nebraska player in her senior year, while Rodriguez previously served as co-captain of the team during the 2024 season.

Ad

While Rodriguez turned up the glamour in an all-black outfit, Boesiger was wearing a white cropped t-shirt and blue denim jeans, pairing it with a black leather jacket. The 21-year-old shared glimpses from her reunion with Boesiger on her Instagram, captioning it:

“Always have my girl ❣️”

Ad

Trending

Junior Andi Jackson reacted to the post as she got emotional seeing the two together, writing:

“🥹🥹🥹”

Rebekah Allick, the senior, commented on the duo's friendship, adding:

“4lifers”

Ex-Nebraska player, Kennedi Orr, also chimed in:

“Adorable🥹”

Ally Batenhorst, a former husker and now Omaha Supernovas player, also shared her reaction to the post, commenting:

“Cuties”

Meanwhile, Maisie Boesiger also reacted to the post, showing her love for the former Nebraska player:

Ad

“Aweeee I love you the most❤️❤️❤️❤️”

She also wrote:

“Missing you right now”

Screenshot of Jackson, Allick and others reaction on Lexi Rodriguez’s post. Credits - IG/ lexi.rodriguez__

This season, Nebraska Volleyball has witnessed a major change as longtime coach John Cook departed. Dani Busboom Kelly has taken over the program after leading Louisville to the 2024 NCAA finals.

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez opens up on her experience adjusting to adult life after joining LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez during warm-up session for LOVB Omaha. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/LOVB/Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez opened up on her take on adjusting to adult life after finishing her collegiate career. She last played for Nebraska Volleyball in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship semi-final, where the team fell to Penn State 2-3. After the end of her collegiate journey, she signed with the LOVB Omaha team on December 22, 2024.

Ad

In an interview via HuskerOnline, she shared her experience of adult life (5:59 onwards):

“Wow, honestly, I would say being an adult on my own is definitely very different. Also, just the free time. I'm just kind of bored sometimes because I don't have school or any other requirements that I have to do, so that's certainly an adjustment.”

Ad

“But don't get me wrong, the level of play and volleyball in this gym was definitely very intimidating and hard for those first couple of weeks. But I feel like I'm kind of starting to get my groove,” she added.

While LOVB Omaha’s season kicked off on January 11, Rodriguez made her professional volleyball debut for the team about a month later on February 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback