Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, Lexi Rodriguez,& others react to glimpses of Maisie Boesiger's fun moments from beach volleyball

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger recently received praise from Lexi Rodriguez, Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, and other players on the glimpses of her beach volleyball moments. The players were delighted with the sunny vibes following their victory over Wayne State and McKendree on Friday, February 28, 2024.

Boesiger posed for the picture alongside senior Taylor Landfair. They were seen striking snazzy poses for the camera. Boesiger, the Cornhuskers' senior, reflected on her fourth beach volleyball season while sharing a few pictures on her social media and wrote:

"Vibes for beach szn #4 😎🏝️🏐✨"

The Cornhuskers' junior Andi Jackson expressed her adoration towards seniors and wrote:

"THESE TURNED OUT SO CUTIE."

Senior Rebekah Allick noted that the pictures resembled a music video from the 90s and chimed:

"Looks like a 90s music video."

Allick further added:

"Sick shots 🔥"

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez, who served as a Libero for Cornhuskers from 2021 to 2024, also conveyed her admiration, referring to Landfair and Boesiger as her favorites.

"Aweeee my favs."

K-State's outside hitter Shay Myers also penned her praise and wrote:

"Cutie."

Landfair also made her feelings known in the comment section, referring to Boesiger as "best partner."

"Best partner EVERRRRRR," Landfair wrote.

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

The Huskers beach volleyball will next be seen locking horns with Trinidad State on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger reflects on choosing the Nebraska Huskers during the recruitment process

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger recently stated that joining the Huskers has always been her dream, and while choosing the team was a tough choice, she couldn't imagine herself playing in other squads.

"Nebraska was always my dream, from when I was a little girl," Boesiger said. "So I think that it was a hard decision, just because for a while there I didn't know if I wanted to go somewhere else, but I think that, as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think that Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it's definitely something that I would never pass up." (1:05 onwards)

Maisie Boesiger joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2022 as a freshman, making her debut on August 26. In 2023, as a Sophomore, she played 18 matches and totaled 18 digs and three service aces. She received the Academic All-Big Ten honor in beach volleyball for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.

