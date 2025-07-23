Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shares a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother

The former Nebraska volleyball star, Lexi Rodriguez, recently penned a heartwarming wish for her mother, Crystal Rodriguez, on her birthday. The player is currently gearing up for her next match at the Volleyball National League.Rodriguez is currently playing for Team USA at the Women's Volleyball National League, which commenced on June 4, 2025. Her team has now progressed to the quarter-final round and was last seen squaring off against Team China.The first two rounds of this clash were dominated by Team USA; however, the opponent picked up pace from the third round and eventually nabbed the win with a score of 18-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 18-16. The former Nebraska volleyball player's team has now reached the quarterfinal round, and she is currently gearing up for the same. Amid this, she shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother on her Instagram story. The athlete posted a collage of two adorable pictures with her mother and penned a note that read:&quot;Happy birthday momma. Couldn't be more grateful to have you as a mom - the person I admire &amp; love more than words can say❤️ Sending you big hugs on your special day✨&quot;Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram storyThe former Nebraska volleyball player also penned an emotional note for her father on his birthday in February 2025.Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez extended gratitude toward her parents after moving out for college The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, has had a flourishing career in the sport so far. She played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers for four years, from 2021 to 2024, and recently turned pro in December last year. During this time, she showcased her gratitude toward her parents by sharing two pictures with them on Instagram.Along with this, she penned a letter for them in the post's caption, thanking them for their support in her volleyball career and doing everything they could for her. Heaping praise on them for their efforts, she wrote:&quot;Dear mom &amp; dad, a year ago you two sent me off to college to start my journey that I had always dreamed of. You both did everything in your power to get me there, and it was finally time to let me go out and show everyone what I could do. At the time I didn’t fully understand what you guys had done, but now I do. You guys put so much time, money, and effort into my career knowing that there was a chance it wouldn’t work out. I know there were times where all of us questioned if it was worth it, but in the end you both believed in my dreams enough to keep sacrificing even when the list of sacrifices was almost gone. I know I’ve said it before, but I say it now with more knowledge, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this if it wasn’t for you guys believing in me for all those years,&quot; wrote the former Nebraska volleyball player.She added:&quot;I know it won’t be the last time I say this, but thank you. Thank you mom and dad for taking a leap of faith in a little girls dream. I will forever be grateful to have the two of you as my parents &amp; mentors. Your daughter, Lexi🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Nebraska volleyball star, Rodriguez, will next be seen in action on July 22, where she will be competing in the quarterfinal round of the VNL against Italy.