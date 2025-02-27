"So lucky to call you dad"- Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez pens a heartfelt note for her father on his birthday

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers libero Lexi Rodriguez penned a heartfelt note for her father Chris on his birthday. The American Volleyball player reflected on their bond and thanked her father for being her best friend as well as supporting her throughout her life.

Lexi Rodriguez recently began her pro volleyball career as she made her debut for LOVB Omaha on January 24, 2025 after an incredible NCAA career as a part of the Nebraska Volleyball team. She became emotional during her final press conference after the Huskers lost their semi-final and opened up about the immense support that she received from her family throughout her career as a volleyball player.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her father Chris and shared an adorable image with her parents as she thanked him for his constant encouragement and support.

"Happy birthday to my best friend & the best father I could've ever asked for," she wrote.

"I can never thank you enough for all the support, love, kindness, laughter, and all the other things you have shown and given me throughout my life. So lucky to call you dad each & every day, love you," she added.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez and her father Chris Rodriguez

Lexi Rodriguez and her parents

Lexi Rodriguez thanks her parents after playing for the Nebraska Volleyball Team and moving out for college

Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez competes in the Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez took to Instagram to thank or her parents after spending one year in the Nebraska Volleyball team and moving out of college. The American Volleyball player revealed how her parents had tried their best to help her succeed in her career as a volleyball player.

Despite the uncertainties that surround the life of an athlete, her parents extended their complete support to her by putting in a lot of time, effort and money.

"A year ago you two sent me off to college to start my journey that I had always dreamed of. You both did everything in your power to get me there, and it was finally time to let me go out and show everyone what I could do. At the time I didn’t fully understand what you guys had done, but now I do," she wrote.

"You guys put so much time, money, and effort into my career knowing that there was a chance it wouldn’t work out," she added.

Rodriguez thanked her parents for their sacrifice and expressed her desire to make them proud every time that she stepped on the court.

