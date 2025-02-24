"My hearts breaking"- Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez gets emotional as she shares thoughts on senior basketball class farewell

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently made her feelings known after Cornhuskers basketball bid adieu to four Husker seniors. They bid farewell to the seniors after closing their regular season with a clash against Washington at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time on Sunday.

The Nebraska basketball team included senior players Alberte Rimdal, Kendall Coley, Kendall Moriarty, and Alexis Markowski. Despite hoping for a winning result on the emotional day, Cornhuskers were left with a bitter taste in their mouths after a tough loss at home. Rodriguez shared a few heartwarming glimpses of the evening, where the seniors were seen making their final appearance with the team, and penned an inspiring message.

"My hearts breaking," wrote Rodriguez. "So incredibly proud of you all and everything you guys have accomplished," she concluded while adding a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Rodriguez' Instagram story.

The Nebraska basketball senior Rimdal, joined the Cornhuskers in 2024, after competing for Florida in the initial three years of her collegiate journey. Moriarty joined the team in 2021 as a freshman and has been awarded with Academic All-Big Ten twice in 2023, and 2024.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez earns a spot in the semi-finalist list for the AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha prior to a match against LOVB Madison at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently earned a spot as the semi-finalist for the AAU Sullivan Award 2025. She was included in the list along with 39 other athletes, each at the top of their respective sports.

Having commenced in 1930, the 95th AAU James E. Sullivan Award will honor the most exceptional athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or other similarly elite competitions in the United States. The winner of the award will be announced on April 15 at the New York Athletic Club.

Rodriguez is joined by gymnasts Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard, multiple swimmers, including Bobby Finke, Gretchen Walsh, and legendary Katie Ledecky. The list also features wrestlers Aaron Brooks, and Gable Steveson.

Rodriguez is vying against a few elite track and field athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Ryan Crouser, Mondo Duplantis, Grant Holloway, and Cole Hocker. If Rodriguez earns the awards, she will join the exclusive and elite list of winners that include Caitlin Clark, Michael Phelps, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Michelle Kwan, Peyton Manning, Simone Biles, Carl Lewis, and Carissa Moore.

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her career with the Huskers in December as a four-time All-Big Ten selection, four-time AVCA All-American, and a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year before joining the LOVB Omaha Volleyball.

