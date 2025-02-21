Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known about LOVB Omaha teammates as she continues playing in her first pro season

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her feelings about her LOVB Omaha teammates as she posed with them on the court amid her first pro season. Rodriguez played college volleyball with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before making her pro debut in January 2025.

Lexi Rodriguez, the standout Libero of the Nebraska Volleyball team, became the AVCA All-American four times, the third Husker to achieve the feat in program history. Her final game with Nebraska was against the eventual champions, Penn State, in the semi-finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships. Despite the heartbreak in the Final Four clash, the 21-year-old garnered immense love from her teammates, who bid emotional goodbyes when she turned professional with League One Volleyball.

In her pro debut on January 24, 2025, she helped the Omaha team trounce Madison 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-23. Building camaraderie with her new teammates, she often shares frames with them on social media posts. In a recent Instagram story, she shared LOVB's official post in her Instagram story, posing with her girls and captioned:

"Young blood for life"

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known to Omaha teammates; Instagram - @lexi.rodriguez_

Rodriguez expressed that her start to 2025 was better because she turned pro with the Omaha team in League One Volleyball. She posted a carousel of pictures, featuring her mid-game, enjoying fun times with friends, sharing a frame with her family, and posing in stylish outfits during walk-ins.

"couldn’t think of a better start to 2025 than with @lovboma," the caption read.

Lexi Rodriguez received first-team all-conference four times, becoming the fifth Cornhusker to be honored so in school history. She was the first libero to earn the AVCA Region Player of the Year acclaim.

Lexi Rodriguez celebrated the National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a special message

Rodriguez with her team at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez has been a beacon of inspiration for her teammates and many girls and women. Her fans flock to support her with adorable write-ups and banners even in volleyball meets. On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, she felt happy to become a role model for the future generation.

"And then somehow you blink and you become a role model for the next generation," she wrote in her story.

In another story, she posted a photo with her Nebraska girls and wrote:

"Today's a reminder to celebrate women! Be grateful for the selfless women who came before you who gave everything to their sport to help move it forward. Women's athletics would not be in the places they are if it weren't for the hundreds and thousands of fearless women who broke boundaries and continued to push for more. Happy #ngwsd to all the amazing women out there!! Let's keep showing the world why they should invest & support female athletes."

Rodriguez capped her Husker senior year with 1,897 digs as the school's all-time leader.

