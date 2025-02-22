Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction as she reunites with sister Kaylee Martin amid LOVB Omaha’s off-week

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez, has effectively transitioned into professional volleyball with LOVB Omaha. She has recently shared a post on her Instagram story that features her sister, Kaylee Martin.

Rodriguez's sister, Kaylee Martin, played volleyball in her high school. She then attended Northern Illinois University and then joined Illinois State University. She concluded her collegiate period at Clemson University as per the Sterling Schools Foundation. Lexi Rodriguez has also mentioned that her sister was her “biggest role model” and that she wanted to follow in her footsteps. Through her Instagram story, the 21-year-old shared a heartfelt moment of reuniting with her sister. She captioned the picture, mentioning her reaction in three words:

“home sweet home”

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram story | Credits - IG/lexi.rodriguez__

Lexi Rodriguez left a notable collegiate career with the Nebraska Volleyball program and amassed multiple accolades. Last year, she was named the AVCA Region Player of the Year.

Rodriguez concluded her career with Nebraska Volleyball as the all-time leader in digs. She was named to AVCA All-American four times and became the third individual in Huskers' history to attain four All-America honours. LOVB Omaha's last match concluded on February 21st and will next face LOVB Madison at Alliant Energy Center on March 1st.

Lexi Rodriguez reflects on concluding her time with Nebraska Volleyball program

Lexi Rodriguez at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez became one of the best players on the Nebraska Volleyball team and was named to the AVCA All-Region Team for four consecutive years. The prominent libero shared her thoughts on the concluding weeks of her season with Nebraska as per Inside Nebraska.

“It's definitely something that's bittersweet. I obviously don't want my time here to end but I think that it's a time for all five of us to kind of celebrate everything that we've been able to accomplish. We've all had very different journeys and very different stories but I think it's cool to just kind of reflect and celebrate and then it also just gives you a different type of motivation going into the last few weeks of season.” She mentioned [0:26 onwards]

During her collegiate career with Nebraska, Rodriguez successfully surpassed two-time Olympic medalist player and her LOVB Omaha teammate Justine Wong-Orantes's dig record and became the leader. She was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for three years and twice she was named to the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team.

