Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez pens heartfelt message for former high school teammates and twins on 22nd birthday

LOVB Omaha libero, Lexi Rodriguez, extended her birthday wishes to fellow volleyball players Brooklyn Borum and Breelyn Borum. The prominent player from Nebraska shared her wishes through her Instagram.

Ad

The twins played with Lexi Rodriguez at Sterling High School. The Nebraska icon took to Instagram to share her birthday wishes for the twins, with two posts mentioning:

“Throwback because how are you guys 22 🤯🤯”

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram post | Credits: IG/lexi.rodriguez__

“Love you both so much ❣️ couldn’t imagine a life without my twins 👯🥹”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram post | Credits: IG/lexi.rodriguez__

Brooklyn played for the University of Virginia volleyball team and was a notable player for the Virginia Cavaliers. In 2021, she earned an ACC All-Freshman Team selection. She was also named to the Cavalier Classic All-Tournament Team in 2024. In 2020, she was the Sterling High School Co-MVP, a title she shared with her sister, Breelyn.

Ad

Breelyn attended freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast and then moved to Loyola University Chicago, as per Virginia Sports. In 2023, she was named to the A-10 First Team and All-Academic Team. In 2022, she was the Atlantic 10 Setter of the Year and featured in the Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference, as per Loyola Ramblers.

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the team's all-time career leader in digs. She was a four-time AVCA All-American, becoming the third player in the history of Nebraska to receive four All-American honors. She was named three times to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez shared her take on her debut match with LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez at the Weekend With LOVB—Week 3—Omaha—Source: Getty

Rodriguez left a prominent career with Nebraska and began her professional career with LOVB Omaha, a women's indoor volleyball team of acclaimed professional players. She recently played in her debut match against LOVB Salt Lake and expressed her thoughts via LOVB Omaha’s press conference.

Ad

Ad

“It was definitely crazy, lots of nerves as can be expected, but I owe a lot of credit to just all the coaches and all my teammates for believing in me and just showing that they have trust in me because it helps me just go out there play my game and try and believe in myself as much as possible. I'm going to do whatever I can to try and help this team get a win,” she shared. [2:41 onwards]

Rodriguez was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for three years and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team four times. She led Sterling High School to two Illinois state titles and set multiple school records. For her academics, she concluded her bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback