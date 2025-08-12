"Weird to be playing against your coach"- Harper Murray gets honest on facing Jordan Larson in Nebraska Volleyball's alumni match

Nebraska volleyball outside hitter Harper Murray reflected on facing Olympic champion and former Huskers assistant coach Jordan Larson in the upcoming Nebraska Cornhuskers alumni match on August 16.The Huskers kicked off their 2025 campaign with the annual Red-White Scrimmage on August 9 in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The season begins with the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 22 against Pittsburgh. Nebraska’s schedule features 32 matches, 19 at home and 13 away, ending the regular season at home against Ohio State on November 29.In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team beat the White team 3–1, with Murray delivering 15 kills and nine digs. Speaking after the match, Harper Murray looked ahead to the Alumni Match with a mix of excitement and disbelief.“I feel like it's completely surreal, like she was just here a few months ago, and it's honestly weird to be playing against your coach. I never thought about it like that. So it's gonna be fun, but it’ll definitely be interesting to see how that goes. And with Ally and Lindsay and Leyla coming back too, it’s gonna be fun,&quot; Harper Murray said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Alumni Match will feature notable former Huskers including Kelly Hunter, Ally Batenhorst, Leyla Blackwell, Lindsay Krause and others facing off against the current Nebraska squad.Harper Murray hailed Jordan Larson as latter stepped down from Nebraska Volleyball coaching role2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyHarper Murray shared a heartfelt note for assistant coach Jordan Larson as she announced her decision to step down from the team’s coaching role in January 2025. Larson, a former Husker who played for the team from 2005 to 2008, returned to Nebraska in 2023 to take on the assistant coach position.Murray shared an appreciation post on Instagram, revealing that Larson was one of the main reasons she chose Nebraska in the first place.“For those of you who don’t know, part of the reason I came to Nebraska was because of Jordan. Granted, at the time she was not on staff, but she had left a legacy here that I wanted to be a part of. The day I found out Jordan would be joining our staff two years ago, I cried on the court during practice. I was overwhelmed with emotion because growing up, Jordan was the player that little Harper looked up to the most and wanted to be exactly like.”Harper Murray ended her note praising Larson’s passion for the game, her independence, and her constant drive to make those around her better. Calling it “an honor” to be coached by her, Murray thanked Larson for believing in her and inspiring her.