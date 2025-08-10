"Publicity things are so common in our program" - Rebekah Allick embraces spotlight as she discusses Nebraska volleyball’s scrimmage

Nebraska volleyball player and middle blocker Rebekah Allick recently shared her thoughts on having a public scrimmage early in the season. The Huskers made their 2025 debut on August 9, taking the court for the annual Red-White Scrimmage.

Ad

The University of Nebraska volleyball schedule for 2025 got underway on August 9 and will end on November 29. Following the Red-White Scrimmage, the Huskers will play the Alumni Match on August 16.

The regular season begins with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, where Nebraska will face Pittsburgh on August 22. They start Big Ten play against the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, September 24, in Lincoln.

Recently, in a post-press conference, middle blocker Rebekah Allick reflected on having a public scrimmage so early in the preseason. She said publicity and media presence are common and familiar in their program, so they’re used to cameras being around and just go with it. She noted that the recent match felt different from their spring game, more like a true debut, showing who they really are and what they’ve been working on, rather than just trying to beat a team.

Ad

Trending

“Strange? No. I think publicity things are very common in our program. You know, we're kind of used to just being ready for cameras to be present. Like when we see you guys, it’s like, ‘Oh, media’s here.’ And we just kind of go with it. I think it was good. Definitely like a different match compared to what we had in the spring,” Rebekah Allick said.(2:44 onwards)

Ad

Rebekah Allick added that playing against teammates is challenging because everyone knows each other well, their playing styles, so nothing surprises them.

“To me, spring reminded me more of Big Ten. This felt more like a debut of just who we are and what we’ve been working on versus, like, ‘Okay, how can we beat this team?’ So, you know, obviously we're talking about it in there , it’s really hard to play your own teammates because you know all their tendencies and so nothing really surprises you. So yeah, definitely not strange, but like, kind of, I don’t know, kind of like another day in the office.”

Ad

Ad

The team will play a total of 32 matches this year, 19 at home and 13 away.

Rebekah Allick led the team in the Nebraska volleyball scrimmage

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The Red scrimmage was a strong start for middle blocker Rebekah Allick, who led the team with 16 kills and five blocks. The teams played a total of four sets, and the Red team won the match, defeating the White team 3-1.

Harper Murray and Andi Jackson posted 15 kills and nine kills, respectively. Freshmen Kenna Cogill and Manaia Ogbechie showed strong performances, with Cogill finishing with 10 kills and five blocks, while Ogbechie led all players with eight blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More