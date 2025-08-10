WATCH: Rebekah Allick breaks down in tears as she's presented Nebraska Volleyball's Lift of the Year Award

Rebekah Allick recently became emotional as she received a major honor. The middle blocker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers was honored with Nebraska Volleyball's Lift of the Year Award.A video of Allick has been circulating on social media, where she broke down in tears as she received the Nebraska Volleyball's Lift of the Year Award. Allick was seen thanking the crowd, even as she tried to control herself.The official Instagram page of the Nebraska Cornhuskers honored her with a special post, in which the volleyball player was seen celebrating the honor with her teammates. It was captioned:&quot;Rebekah Allick: 2025 Lifter of the Year! 🏆💪&quot;Allick previously attended the signing of the 'Stand with Women Act' alongside swimmer turned social activist Riley Gaines. The volleyball player thanked the governor of Nebraska, Jim Pillen, and Senator Kathleen Kauth as she wrote on her Instagram post,&quot;Do the next right thing. That’s all the Lord ask us to do. You won’t change your life, the world, or anything in one day. Giving the Lord your little yes whenever it is asked of you will lead you to places and people unimaginable.&quot;Rebekah Allick previously represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the NCAA Championships last year. The Huskers had reached the semifinals, where they eventually lost out to the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.When Rebekah Allick shared her thoughts on how new coach Dani Kelly has been managing the sideRebekah Allick talks about the performance of new coach Dani Busboom Kelly [Image Source: Instagram]Rebekah Allick previously shared her thoughts about how Dani Busboom Kelly has been managing the side as the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team. Kelly had replaced John Cook as the head coach earlier this year.In her conversation with Husker Online, Allick mentioned,&quot;I feel like, Dani's just been transparent, like we're going to have this person here and this person there. If you got any problems, we can talk about it, but for the most part, everyone's like, 'alright, let's do this.' &quot;(00:29 onwards)For the unversed, Dani Busboom Kelly is a veteran volleyball player who once led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the NCAA title in 2006. As head coach, she had recently led the team from the Louisville Cardinals to the NCAA Championships' finals last year. The Cardinals eventually lost out to the team of Penn State Nittany Lions, who had defeated the Huskers 3-2 in an intense game in the semifinals.