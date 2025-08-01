"There's just whole another way to live" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up on how her faith has shaped her life

  • home icon
By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:18 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick made her feelings known about her faith and belief in God. This comes just a few months ahead of her senior year for the Huskers team in the 2025-26 season.

Allick, a middle blocker for her side, has been one of their most crucial players over the years. She has contributed valiantly in both the defensive and offensive front of the court, accumulating over 500 kills across her career so far and over 100 digs. Recently, the Nebraska senior shed light on the element that has kept her focused and grounded despite these successes in her volleyball career.

Speaking in a press conference, Allick shared that her faith in God is one of the major elements of her belief system that has also helped her love her close ones. She further emphasized her beliefs, which had helped her understand herself better over the past few months. She said (via Big Ten Volleyball):

"I think the biggest thing that has kept me grounded is my faith. I love God, I love Jesus and it's allowed me to love others around me better. It just reminds me that there's life after college, there's life after your job, like, there's just a whole another way to live and it's allowed me to just play free. I feel like, I've really stepped into being myself in these last six months." (22:50 onwards)
youtube-cover
Notably, Rebekah Allick and the Nebraska Volleyball team are scheduled to start their season next week on August 9. The Huskers will start with the Red-White scrimmages and, a couple of weeks later, will face Pittsburgh.

Rebekah Allick comments on how the new Nebraska Volleyball head coach has been managing the side

Nebraska Volleyball&#039;s Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)
Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)

Rebekah Allick recently shared how the new Nebraska Volleyball head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly's management tactics have been implemented in the team. Speaking in a recent interview, Allick stated that Kelly has been quite transparent about what she wants to do.

She also mentioned that Kelly provides space for discussions if any player disagrees with her tactics. Allick said (via Husker Online):

"I feel like, Dani's just been transparent, like we're going to have this person here and this person there. If you got any problems, we can talk about it but for the most part, everyone's like, "All right, let's do this." (00:29 onwards)
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Rebekah Allick also remarked that the coaching staff on the team has a lot of freedom to work on different aspects of the game and the players.

Quick Links

