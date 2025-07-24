Weeks after backing state bill with Riley Gaines, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts to US Olympic Committee’s transwomen ban

Nebraska volleyball player Rebekah Allick has reacted to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) banning transgender women from participating in the women’s sports at the quadrennial games. A few weeks before, Allick joined Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen for the signing of a bill aimed at keeping biological men out of women’s sports, alongside Riley Gaines and softball player Jordy Bahl.This move by USOPC comes months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order which restricts transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. Owing to this, the USOPC has updated its rules to align with the directive.Allick, a senior on the Nebraska volleyball team and an advocate for the exclusion of transgender athletes from women’s sports, reacted to the ban by sharing the news on her Instagram story.“🙌”, she added.Screenshot of Rebekah Allick’s Instagram story. Credits - Instagram/ rebekahallick_Earlier in February this year, Trump signed the Executive Order 14201, titled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,’ which warns that schools allowing transgender athletes to join teams not aligned with their birth sex could face loss of federal funding.Notably, Allick has been a pivotal member of the Nebraska volleyball team, earning AVCA All-Region and All-Big Ten Second Team honors in both 2022 and 2023. In 2024, she was named MVP and Best Middle Blocker of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts after state signs 'Stand with Women Act' where she shared stage with Riley GainesRiley Gaines marks her presence as Donald Trump Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona - Source: GettyRebekah Allick has publicly voiced her support after being present at the signing of Legislative Bill 89, the ‘Stand With Women Act’, by Governor Jim Pillen in June 2025. Following the event, Allick took to Instagram to reflect on the moment, sharing a faith-centered message, writing:“Do the next right thing. That’s all the Lord ask us to do. You won’t change your life, the world, or anything in one day. Giving the Lord your little yes whenever it is asked of you will lead you to places and people unimaginable. Let us live a life of love and sacrifice!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her caption, she also thanked Governor Pillen and Senator Kathleen Kauth for “giving your yes to the great state of NE, to the people of NE, and most important to the will of God.”The post caught the attention of Riley Gaines, who commented:“My queen.”Screenshot of Riley Gaines' reaction on the post. Credits – IG/rebekahallickNotably, the bill mandates that student-athletes in public K-12 schools and colleges compete in teams that align with their biological sex as defined by law.